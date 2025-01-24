Delhi Police Impounds Bike After AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's 'Son' Misbehaves During Patrol, Case Registered

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi has filed a case against two individuals for riding a motorcycle with a modified silencer and misbehaving with officers on duty. The duo has been fined approximately ₹20,000 for violating several sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The incident took place during a security patrol in the Okhla area ahead of Republic Day. Police reported that the two youths were riding erratically, making loud noises with the modified silencer, and swerving in a zigzag manner. When confronted, one of the boys claimed to be the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and accused the officers of targeting him due to his father's political position.

What did Delhi Police say?

As reported by ANI citing Delhi Police,“The bike was being ridden in a zigzag manner. Police caught the boys and one of the boys told that he was the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. He misbehaved with Police accusing them that they were doing it because he is AAP MLA's son. When the Police asked for the driving licence and ID, they said they didn't need it.”

“One of the boys called up Amanatullah Khan and made him speak to SHO. Later, boys left without disclosing their names and addresses. ASI brought their bullet to the Police Station. A case registered and Challan has been issued. His bike has been impounded under several acts,” added Delhi Police.