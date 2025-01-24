Earthquake Today: 3.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Uttarkashi area of Uttarakhand on Friday morning, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS)'s update.

The mild intensity earthquake followed another earthquake which hit Myanmar earlier over intervening night of Thursday.

Earthquake in Uttarkashi occured at a depth of 5 km, at latitude 30.85 N and longitude 78.60 E.

“EQ of M: 3.5, On: 24/01/2025 08:19:28 IST, Lat: 30.85 N, Long: 78.60 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand,” read a post by National Center for Seismology on X. No loss of life or property has been reported so far. Further details in the matter are awaited.

Giving an update on Myanmar earthquake, NCS wrote,“EQ of M: 4.8, On: 24/01/2025 00:53:35 IST, Lat: 24.68 N, Long: 94.87 E, Depth: 106 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

Uttarakhand is prone to natural disasters like cloud burst, flooding, landslides, etc. Few of its regions are also facing the risk of land subsidence. The geologically sensitive location received massive damage due to 1991 Uttarkashi earthquake. It was a 6.8 magnitude quake which caused an extensive damage and loss of life.

Few years later, Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was struck by a high intensity eartuqake in 1999. The natural disaster also led to significant distruction. In 2017, Rudraprayag earthquake of 5.1 magnitude on Richter scale also raised alarms.

Uttarakhand is prone to massive destruction due to earthquake because of a combination of geological factors, unchecked construction and dense population in cities like Dehradun, Nainital and Mussoorie.

Unplanned construction and deforestation have further aggravated the situation. Several regions of the state continue to witness mild tremors of earthquakes because of the region's seismic sensitivity.