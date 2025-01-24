Neena Gupta Kicks Off Her Day With A Dose Of ‘Morning Masti’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Neena Gupta kicked off her day with a dose of“morning masti.”

On Friday, she took to her Instagram stories to share a candid of herself getting goofy while posing for the camera. In the clip, Gupta is seen instructing her team to record a short video, as people don't like long ones. The 'Badhaai Ho' actress sported a pair of blue denim jeans, a chic top, and a black leather jacket. She completed her look with a cap and shades.

Alongside the video, the actress wrote,“Morning Masti.” Earlier, Neena had shared a video of herself singing a poem to mark the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Meanwhile, Gupta recently made headlines after opening up about a harrowing experience from her past, revealing how her aunt had kicked her out of the house in the middle of the night, leaving her stranded with her baby, Masaba.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Housing, Neena recalled,“I shifted to my aunt's house, where I had stayed before. I thought I stayed there so often and would just come back to my own place to sleep. Since Masaba was little then, my aunt used to help with looking after the baby. But one day, she threw me out in the middle of the night. She kicked me out. I had no money left, and there was this one night when I had nowhere to go with a baby.”

On the professional front, Neena has an exciting year ahead with upcoming projects such as "Metro... In Dino,”“Pachhattar Ka Chhora,” and“Hindi Vindi.”

She was last seen in the OTT series“1000 Babies,” which marked her debut in Malayalam. In the show, Neena played the role of Sara Ousep, a former nurse with a dark past.