Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

1/24/2025 1:10:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov

On the world market, the price of one barrel of Azerbaijani "Azeri Light" oil has decreased by $0.76, or 0.92%, to $81.23,, Azernews reports. Meanwhile, the price of Brent oil February futures stands at $78.78 per barrel.

For 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget has estimated the average price of one barrel of oil at $70. It is noteworthy that the lowest recorded price of "Azeri Light" oil was on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the highest price was recorded in July 2008 at $149.66.

Azerbaijan continues to monitor global oil price trends and adjusts its budget estimates accordingly to ensure economic stability and resilience in the face of fluctuating market conditions.

