Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Box Office Collections Day 1: Mammootty's Malayalam Thriller Earns...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dominic and the Ladies' Purse Collections Day 1 : The Malayalam mystery comedy thriller Dominic and the Ladies' Purse made a modest opening on Thursday, January 23.

This Mammootty Kampany production marks the Malayalam directorial debut of director Gautham Vasudev Menon. Menon has predominately worked in the Tamil and Hindi industries.

| Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 50: Allu Arjun's movie completes HALF CENTURY Dominic and the Ladies' Purse Box Office Collections Day 1

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, released only in Malayalam , earned ₹1.5 crore on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film saw a 26.75 per cent theatre occupancy, with Kochi, Thrissur, Kottayam, and Hyderabad witnessing the highest occupancy rates. In Delhi-NCR, the film saw a 20 per cent occupancy, while in Mumbai, it was 16.50 per cent.

| Emergency Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut starrer's business slump Dominic and the Ladies' Purse: Cast

Starring Mammootty , the film's supporting cast includes Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, and Viji Venkatesh.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse: Plot

The film stars Mammootty as Dominic, a disgraced ex-cop turned private detective who takes on a seemingly simple case to locate the owner of a purse that spirals into a web of murder , disappearances, and intrigue.

| Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan's movie mints ₹128 cr Dominic and the Ladies' Purse: Reviews

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), on X, said Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is a refreshing mystery thriller. It also called the film a“standout in its genre”.

“Gautham Vasudev Menon's direction masterfully blends suspense, humour, and classic detective storytelling, keeping viewers hooked till the nail-biting finish,” SIIMA said.

SIIMA said Mammootty delivered a sharp and charismatic performance, complemented by Gokul Suresh's humour-filled portrayal of his assistant, Vignesh.