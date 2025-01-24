Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Box Office Collections Day 1: Mammootty's Malayalam Thriller Earns...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dominic and the Ladies' Purse box office Collections Day 1 : The Malayalam mystery comedy thriller Dominic and the Ladies' Purse made a modest opening on Thursday, January 23.
| Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 50: Allu Arjun's movie completes HALF CENTURY Dominic and the Ladies' Purse Box Office Collections Day 1
Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, released only in Malayalam , earned ₹1.5 crore on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
| Emergency Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut starrer's business slump Dominic and the Ladies' Purse: Cast
Starring Mammootty , the film's supporting cast includes Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, and Viji Venkatesh.
Dominic and the Ladies' Purse: Plot
| Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan's movie mints ₹128 cr Dominic and the Ladies' Purse: Reviews
South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), on X, said Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is a refreshing mystery thriller. It also called the film a“standout in its genre”.
“Gautham Vasudev Menon's direction masterfully blends suspense, humour, and classic detective storytelling, keeping viewers hooked till the nail-biting finish,” SIIMA said.
SIIMA said Mammootty delivered a sharp and charismatic performance, complemented by Gokul Suresh's humour-filled portrayal of his assistant, Vignesh.
