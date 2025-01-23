Orange Bridge Launches Bit-Equity To Empower Employers With A Low-Risk, High-Impact Bitcoin Benefit For Their Workforce

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Employees can now seamlessly convert latent home equity into Bitcoin-without monthly payments-enhancing wellness and boosting loyalty.

DEL MAR, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Bridge, [ ], an innovation-driven company at the forefront of converging with traditional real estate, today announces the launch of Bit-Equity: a new, reduced-fee home equity conversion program offered as an employee benefit by forward-thinking companies. Building on the success of Orange Bridge's initial Co-Invest solution, Bit-Equity takes a low-risk approach that enables employees to unlock a prudent portion of their home equity and convert it into Bitcoin-without incurring monthly debt obligations over a ten-year term.

"With Bit-Equity, employers can offer a truly transformative benefit that promotes both financial security and personal wealth-building," said Steve Uhlir, CEO of Orange Bridge. "By giving employees a hassle-free way to grow their Bitcoin holdings, organizations foster loyalty, boost morale, and stand out in a competitive talent market."

Bit-Equity: Elevate Your Company's Bitcoin Advantage

Bit-Equity addresses a major gap in the benefits landscape: enabling employees to tap into the growth potential of Bitcoin via a low-risk wealth building strategy. Similar to a 401K matching program, employers are able to empower their employee's wealth building capabilities fostering more productive and loyal employees.

Employees can diversify into Bitcoin using just a portion of their home equity. With no monthly payments, they minimize their financial burden while enjoying potential upside.Demonstrate a genuine commitment to employee well-being by offering a forward-thinking benefit that enhances long-term financial security.Differentiate your benefits package with a cutting-edge perk that resonates with today's tech-savvy and financially conscious workforce.Position your organization as a forward-thinking leader by adopting innovative financial solutions that align with the future of money.Reduced fees for Bit-Equity ensure employees can maximize their investment in Bitcoin-ultimately reinforcing their trust and satisfaction in the program.Already exploring Bitcoin in your corporate treasury? Extend that vision to your workforce, creating alignment between company goals and personal financial growth.

How Bit-Equity Works

Through an easy, four-step process, Bit-Equity removes the complexity of converting home equity into Bitcoin:

Currently Available in 19 States: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, GA, ID, KY, LA, MI, ME, MT, NC, NJ, NM, OH, OK, OR, SC [NV, UT - Coming Soon]

About Orange Bridge

Orange Bridge is on a mission to revolutionize the real estate industry by aligning the strength of traditional real estate with the explosive possibilities of Bitcoin. Offering a suite of cutting-edge programs-now including Bit-Equity-Orange Bridge empowers organizations, professionals, and homeowners to thrive in the evolving financial landscape.

Employers interested in offering Bit-Equity as a standout benefit can learn more at .

Media Contact

Email: [email protected]

X (Twitter): @OrangeBridgeInc

SOURCE Orange Bridge, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED