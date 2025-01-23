Orange Bridge Launches Bit-Equity To Empower Employers With A Low-Risk, High-Impact Bitcoin Benefit For Their Workforce

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Employees can now seamlessly convert latent home equity into Bitcoin-without monthly payments-enhancing financial wellness and boosting loyalty.
DEL MAR, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Bridge, Inc. [ ], an innovation-driven company at the forefront of converging bitcoin with traditional real estate, today announces the launch of Bit-Equity: a new, reduced-fee home equity conversion program offered as an employee benefit by forward-thinking companies. Building on the success of Orange Bridge's initial Co-Invest solution, Bit-Equity takes a low-risk approach that enables employees to unlock a prudent portion of their home equity and convert it into Bitcoin-without incurring monthly debt obligations over a ten-year term.
"With Bit-Equity, employers can offer a truly transformative benefit that promotes both financial security and personal wealth-building," said Steve Uhlir, CEO of Orange Bridge. "By giving employees a hassle-free way to grow their Bitcoin holdings, organizations foster loyalty, boost morale, and stand out in a competitive talent market."
Bit-Equity: Elevate Your Company's Bitcoin Advantage
Bit-Equity addresses a major gap in the benefits landscape: enabling employees to tap into the growth potential of Bitcoin via a low-risk wealth building strategy. Similar to a 401K matching program, employers are able to empower their employee's wealth building capabilities fostering more productive and loyal employees.
Key Advantages for Employers and Employees
Low-Risk Bitcoin Growth
Employees can diversify into Bitcoin using just a portion of their home equity. With no monthly payments, they minimize their financial burden while enjoying potential upside.
Boost Employee Engagement & Loyalty
Demonstrate a genuine commitment to employee well-being by offering a forward-thinking benefit that enhances long-term financial security.
Enhance Recruitment & Retention
Differentiate your benefits package with a cutting-edge perk that resonates with today's tech-savvy and financially conscious workforce.
Strengthen Your Brand
Position your organization as a forward-thinking leader by adopting innovative financial solutions that align with the future of money.
Reduce Fees, Increase Satisfaction
Reduced fees for Bit-Equity ensure employees can maximize their investment in Bitcoin-ultimately reinforcing their trust and satisfaction in the program.
Reinforce a Bitcoin-Friendly Culture
Already exploring Bitcoin in your corporate treasury? Extend that vision to your workforce, creating alignment between company goals and personal financial growth.
How Bit-Equity Works
Through an easy, four-step process, Bit-Equity removes the complexity of converting home equity into Bitcoin:
Unlock Home Equity – Access a prudent portion of your existing home value.
Purchase Bitcoin – Acquire Bitcoin with competitive rates.
Secure Custody – Safely store Bitcoin in trusted custody or cold storage solutions.
Complete the Transaction – Finalize the loan to retain all remaining home equity, without monthly debt obligations.
Currently Available in 19 States: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, GA, ID, KY, LA, MI, ME, MT, NC, NJ, NM, OH, OK, OR, SC [NV, UT - Coming Soon]
About Orange Bridge
Orange Bridge is on a mission to revolutionize the real estate industry by aligning the strength of traditional real estate with the explosive possibilities of Bitcoin. Offering a suite of cutting-edge programs-now including Bit-Equity-Orange Bridge empowers organizations, professionals, and homeowners to thrive in the evolving financial landscape.
Employers interested in offering Bit-Equity as a standout benefit can learn more at .
