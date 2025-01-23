Income Tax Dept Organizes Outreach Program To Raise Awareness About Filing ITR
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Income Tax Department Jammu, in coordination with Higher Education Department of the J&K UT organised an outreach program at Govt. College for Women, Parade. The program aimed to raise awareness about filing of correct refund claims and making taxpayers aware of the consequences of filing fraudulent claims of Income Tax refunds of persons working in different departments.
Principal Commissioner of the Income Tax Department in J&K, Vikram Sahay addressed a pressing issue regarding the incorrect filing of income tax returns by several taxpayers. Speaking on the matter, he emphasized that education and awareness have a significant role to play when it comes to understanding the importance of lawful tax practices.
“It is disturbing to see that many income tax returns are filed incorrectly and a large number of gullible taxpayers fall prey to external agents promising full TDS refunds. Even higher officials have been found to fall victim to these scams, unaware that these actions are not only immoral but also criminal,” Sh. Sahay said.
The Principal Commissioner pointed out that fraudulent deductions, including those related to loans, donations and medical premiums, were being falsely claimed by some individuals. Sh. Sahay emphasized the need to spread awareness about these malpractices in order to eliminate them completely. He assured that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of such offenses.“We must work together to restore the faith of the citizens in the tax system, and this responsibility begins with education and awareness,” he said.
He also informed taxpayers that the window for updating income tax returns for the Financial Year 2023-24 is open until March, providing an opportunity for individuals to correct any mistakes made in their returns.
Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mohd Noor Siddiqui, highlighted that till 31st December, 2024, IT Department has identified as many as 90,000 salaried taxpayers who had wrongly claimed deductions amounting to ₹1,070 crores approx. He emphasized the duties of every taxpayer, including the accurate filing of returns, disclosure of correct income, claiming of applicable deductions, and reviewing Form 16 and Form 26AS to ensure compliance with tax laws.
The program at Jammu was a part of a nation-wide outreach against fraudulent claims of income tax refund by taxpayers. During the program, participants raised questions on various tax-related matters and the actions being taken against non-compliance. In response to queries, Sh. Sahay advised those who have received any notices or demands to immediately contact the Department's Jammu office for assistance in resolving their issues.
