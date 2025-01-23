GBA Introduces Clarity: The First 2-Hour Fire-Rated Clear Glass Block

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

F-120 Clear 2-hour Fire Rated Glass

Application of 2-hour fire rated glass block

Application of 120-minute fire rated glass block

GBA Architectural Products + Services, Glass Floor Manufacturer

GBA, a leading manufacturer, distributor, and installer of glass block proudly announces the launch of 1919/13 F120 Clarity with a UL 263 fire rating.

- Steve Boesch

MEDINA, OH, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GBA Architectural Products + Services, a leading manufacturer, distributor, and installer of innovative glass block and glass floor solutions, proudly announces the launch of 1919/13 F120 Clarity, the first clear glass block to achieve a 120-minute fire rating under ASTM E119 standards. When this product is used in wall assemblies, it can achieve a UL 263 fire rating.

This groundbreaking product sets a new benchmark for safety and aesthetics in architectural design. Vertical wall panels in high-risk areas meet stringent fire safety standards and transform dark, closed-off spaces with natural light.

“Glass block is already a sought-after choice for its sleek, modern look, and unmatched fire resistance,” said Steve Boesch, Vice President of GBA.“With Clarity, we're proving that safety and design can coexist seamlessly. It's an ideal solution for projects requiring natural light, visibility, and unparalleled fire protection.”

Prior to the launch of Clarity, GBA offered clear fire-rated glass blocks with 45-, 60-, and 90-minute certifications but for a 120-minute rating there was no clear option, only a wave pattern. The introduction of this clear 120-minute fire rated glass offers architects and builders an alternative look and even greater design flexibility.

Aesthetic Versatility and Enhanced Privacy

Clarity's design delivers more than just fire safety. The clear glass block can be customized with frosted finishes on one or both sides, enhancing privacy while maintaining the flow of natural light. It is also offered in a wave pattern that provides subtle distortion, offering additional privacy without sacrificing style.

“Whether for residential or commercial applications, Clarity transforms dark, confined spaces into bright, inviting areas while meeting stringent fire safety standards,” Boesch added.“It's also an excellent sound barrier and insulating value (U-Value of .28), making it perfect for spaces where noise reduction is crucial.”

Innovating for Modern Construction Needs

Fire safety remains a critical priority for both new construction and renovations. GBA's commitment to exceeding safety standards ensures that Clarity is a reliable choice for window and wall assemblies across various applications. With faster lead times-just one week compared to the industry's standard of 16–20 weeks for float glass-Clarity also offers unparalleled convenience for project timelines.

For design professionals, GBA offers an AIA-accredited online course,“Ideation: Generation, Selection, and Development with Architectural Glass Block," available through Ron Blank & Associates, Inc. This one-hour CE course explores the possibilities of glass block in contemporary architecture.

To learn more about Clarity and GBA's comprehensive range of fire-rated glass block products, visit or contact GBA at (877) 280-7700.

Backgrounder

Since 1985, GBA Architectural Products + Services has grown from installing residential glass block window projects in Northeastern Ohio to a national presence. Today, they are the largest US installer of glass block. GBA works with the top architects and builders on landmark projects that require structural glass, glass floors, glass pavers, and glass block.

GBA has a national distribution network of wholesalers for their glass block materials and ready-to-install residential window panels. They acquired IBP's GlassWalk product-line of glass panels, glass flooring, glass stairs, and glass pavers.

