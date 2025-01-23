Dubai Police's Covid Batch Set To Graduate On Jan 29, Students' Mothers To Be Honoured

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) From virtual classes to training, the Dubai Police's 32nd batch is set to on Wednesday, January 29, after four years of dedicated effort. While many academic institutions faced significant disruptions due to the pandemic, this cohort stayed on schedule and will graduate on time, resulting in the graduation of 78 cadets, including the 32nd class of male graduates and the fifth class of female graduates.

"There were many obstacles, but we overcame them all. Through distance and creative training programs, including practical sessions, we ensured that education continued without interruption," Colonel Dr Ahmed Mohammed Al Shehhi, Dean of the Dubai Police Academy, told Khaleej Times.

He emphasised that even vocational training was adapted to meet the situation's needs. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Graduates of this esteemed program have completed two main tracks - the Law and Police Sciences Programme and the Criminal Sciences Programme. Each programme, approved for a four-year duration, is subject to renewal as new laws or disciplines emerge. The Law and Police Sciences Programme comprises a comprehensive 156 hours of coursework. In conjunction with the graduation ceremony, Dubai Police will launch the 'Touching a Mother's Heart' initiative, honouring the mothers of graduates with symbolic gifts. A top official remarked. "For four years, mothers have worried and prayed for their sons and daughters. It's only fitting that they are recognised for their support." Colonel Dr Ahmed Mohammed Al Shehhi This graduation will also celebrate the fifth cohort of female candidates. Brigadier Badran Saeed Al Shamsi, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic and Training Affairs at Dubai Police, noted, "This batch is exceptional. They have demonstrated remarkable discipline, commitment, and determination." The Director of Student Affairs at the Dubai Police Academy and Chairman of the Military Graduation Committee remarked on the unique challenges this batch faced, having started their journey during global lockdowns. He promised an impressive graduation ceremony, stating that attendees would be dazzled by the performances. He also confirmed that this batch began serving the community in September 2024, actively engaging in fieldwork during the holidays and New Year's celebrations.