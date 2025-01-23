Oscars 2025: When And Where To Watch Academy Awards, Nominations, Host And Other Key Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The 97th Academy Awards or Oscars, as it is popularly known, will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The venue for the 2025 is the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast LIVE in over 200 territories worldwide.

The Oscars are hosted to honour the movies that were released in the previous year. Oscars 2025 will be honoring movies released in 2024.

Where to watch Oscars 2025?

The Oscars 2025 will be broadcast LIVE on ABC and distributed globally. It will be telecast LIVE alongside its traditional cable broadcast. Also note that a LIVE broadcast marks a first for the Oscars.

When to watch Oscars 2025 in India?

The Oscars will air LIVE on ABC on March 2, 2025 – a Sunday – at 7 pm ET (5:30 am India time).

The official live red carpet show will air at 6:30 pm ET (5 am India time).

Who will host the Oscars 2025?

Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian Conan O'Brien will be hosting the 97th Academy Awards. It will be O'Brien's first time hosting the broadcast, the official statement read.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O'Brien host the Oscars this year,” announced Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

They said,“He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best--honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”