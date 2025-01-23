Donald Trump To Prosecute Joe Biden? US President's Five Bold Moves On 3Rd Day At Oval Office

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald made an explosive return to the White House this week - overturning numerous policies, issuing around 1500 pardons, opted out of global accords and more.

“On day one, I signed an executive order directing every member of my cabinet to marshal all powers at their disposal to defeat inflation and reduce the cost of daily life. I imposed a hiring freeze, a federal regulation freeze, a foreign aid freeze, and I created the new Department of Efficiency,” he reminded the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

The list however includes only a small percentage of the policy changes and possiblities that Trump has broached since taking oath three days ago. Here are five rather concerning moments from the past 24 hours...

Donald Trump to prosecute Joe Biden?

The US President hinted during an interview on Wednesday that he might prosecute his predecessor Joe Bide without divulging details. The outgoing leader had issued pre-emptive pardons for dozens during his final hours in office - including his family - and cited the possibility of politically motivated investigations.

“This guy went around giving everybody pardons . The funny thing, maybe the sad thing, is he didn't give himself a pardon. And if you look at it, it all had to do with him,” he told Sean Hannity.

Trump also suggested that the Attorney General should investigate Biden.

“I went through four years in hell by this scum we had to deal with...it's really hard to say they shouldn't have to go through it also,” he opined.