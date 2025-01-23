Analyst Reveals Eye-Opening Facts About US Bitcoin Reserves - Is It Priced In?

(MENAFN- Breaking) The stands at a crucial juncture with the absence of any executive order by US President Donald regarding or a strategic reserve (SBR). A well-known analyst MacroScope (@MacroScope17) has reignited the discussion through X, questioning whether the market has already factored in the potential establishment of such a reserve.

Is the Valuation of Trump's Reserve Already Accounted For?

The concept of an asset being“priced in” suggests that all available information regarding a possible event is already integrated into its current price. MacroScope draws similarities between the current speculation about an SBR and the lead-up to the launch of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

“The conversation around a strategic Bitcoin reserve in the US resembles the dialogue we saw during the ETF debate,” shared MacroScope on X. He highlighted how, similar to ETFs widening access and boosting institutional investor participation, a government-backed reserve could significantly increase the influx of capital into the market.

MacroScope's analysis is based on his observations before the introduction of Bitcoin ETFs. At that time, he predicted that ETFs would drive a wave of new investments by making Bitcoin more accessible to a broader investor base.“I made this observation when Bitcoin was at $44k, shortly before the ETFs went live,” he recalled.

The arrival of ETFs indeed facilitated easier entry into Bitcoin , attracting substantial interest from institutions and individual investors. MacroScope believes that a comparable, yet more influential, scenario could unfold with an SBR. Unlike ETFs, which primarily enhance liquidity and accessibility, an SBR would signify strong governmental support for Bitcoin .

As per the analyst, a Bitcoin reserve would broaden the“participant pool, especially in terms of available capital,” with significant global repercussions. This expansion would be driven by a competitive mentality that would arise. The impact of ETFs on Bitcoin 's price was facilitated by easier access. A US strategic reserve would influence pricing through worldwide psychology and urgency,” he added.

MacroScope cited a previous post to bolster his argument:“It's impossible for something to be 'priced in' if a large amount of capital does not have access yet. While current eligible speculators and their capital can anticipate an event, any 'pricing in' would only extend as far as the imminent expansion of participants.”

Nick Moran, Founder & CEO of Space Race Energy, responded enthusiastically to MacroScope's assertions.“You hit the nail on the head with this one, MacroScope,” affirmed Moran. She elaborated on the possibility of a“large-scale SBR” under a potential“Trump 2.0” administration, proposing that such a move could set a precedent for other countries to follow.

While political backing is still in the early stages, optimism prevails. Senator Cynthia Lummis, a prominent pro-Bitcoin figure in Capitol Hill and author of the Bitcoin Act, recently remarked in a podcast:“Wouldn't it be exciting if the US acquires Bitcoin , intimidating China and Russia into also acquiring Bitcoin , sparking a Bitcoin race, rather than one over weapons.”

Furthermore, David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc. and a key advisor to Trump's campaign on crypto assets, shared his expectations on X following President Trump's pardon of Ross Ulbricht.“I anticipate dedicated bitcoin +crypto EOs in the near future,” Bailey hinted, suggesting that forthcoming executive orders may formalize the establishment of an SBR. He also predicted:“I fully anticipate the President to deliver on the SBR within his first 100 days.”

At the time of reporting, BTC was trading at $102,295.







