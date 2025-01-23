The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 To Begin Production: Release Date, Cast Updates And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Lincoln Lawyer was renewed for a fourth season this week - with production slated to begin in February. The drama series - based on novels by Michael Connelly - will pick up the plot from a shocking finale that left everything up in the air in Season 3. The upcoming season will have 10 episodes based on the sixth in The Lincoln Lawyer series.

The show was created by David E Kelley who also serves as an executive producer. The Lincoln Lawyer was developed by Ted Humphrey who currently shares show-running responsibilities with Dailyn Rodriguez.

The Lincoln Lawyer Release Date

“The Lincoln Lawyer has been renewed for a fourth season!” read a succinct update from Netflix on X earlier this week.

There is no official release date for the upcoming season - with production slated to begin next month.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 cast

Details shared on the 'Tudum' blog run by Netflix indicate that fan favorite Garcia-Rulfo will return as Mickey Haller - a leading defense attorney in Los Angeles . Meanwhile Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco) will also reprise their roles.

According to a recent Deadline report, Neve Campbell will return as Maggie McPherson for all episodes of the new season. The Scream franchise star had appeared intermittently during season two and featured in only two episodes of the latest installment of the show.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 - What to expect?

“As far as what it all means, hopefully we will be able to show you in Season 4. But clearly, the only thing Mickey could be thinking is, WTF?”co-executive producer and co-showrunner Ted Humphrey told Tudum in October last year.