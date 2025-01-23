CFI PARTNERS WITH KAYAN WELLNESS FESTIVAL IN ABU DHABI, EMPOWERING TRADERS AND FOSTERING FINANCIAL WELLNESS

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) CFI Group, the region's leading trading provider, is proud to announce its partnership with Kayan Wellness Festival, a premier three-day event focused onholistic well-being, held from January 31st to February 2nd 2025, at the tranquil Fahid Island in Abu Dhabi. This collaboration comes as part of CFI's strategic partnership with the Department of Culture and – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), underscoring CFI's commitment at empowering traders to build stronger, more resilient financial futures while enhancing their emotional and psychological well-being.

CFI's involvement as the presenting partner of the Mind Zone highlights the company's commitment to fostering mental, emotional and financial well-being. During the festival, CFI will sponsor a special panel discussion on Financial Wellness, focusing on the relationship between money, mindset and managing financial stress. The panel will feature industry expert Carol Glynn, as well as CFI's Chief Business Development Officer Ahmad Khatib, who will share valuable insights on cultivating a healthy financial mindset, reducing financial anxiety and developing strategies for financial resilience.

“We are thrilled to support an event that aligns so deeply with our mission to empower individuals through financial education and wellness,” said Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CFI.“This partnership allows us to help individuals recognize how a strong financial mindset can positively impact their overall mental health and well-being.”





HE Saleh Mohammed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said:“Strategic partnerships have the power to drive meaningful change and holistically enhance the visitor experience and our collaboration with CFI is one more step in that direction. As the Kayan Wellness Festival continues to grow and evolve, we are committed to offering diverse, authentic and impactful experiences that resonate with today's discerning audiences. This collaboration underscores our ongoing efforts to transform Abu Dhabi into a leading destination for modern, innovative events, further cementing the emirate's global appeal in the tourism and wellness sectors.”

The Kayan Wellness Festival will feature influential wellness leaders, including renowned spiritual teacher Sadhguru. The event is organised into three core zones: the Mind Zone for workshops on mindfulness and mental health, the Body Zone for rejuvenating fitness sessions like yoga and cardio and the Soul Zone for introspective practices such as breathwork and sound healing.

CFI's partnership with the Kayan Wellness Festival reflects its mission to empower individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to build stronger financial futures. By fostering financial resilience and well-being, CFI continues to inspire traders and communities to achieve success and unlock their full potential.

About CFI: CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman and Cairo, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees and ultra-fast execution.

The company is a leader in AI-driven tools, offering intuitive and advanced solutions for traders of all experience levels. CFI fosters financial literacy through multilingual educational content and inspires excellence through partnerships with global icons like AC Milan, FIBA WASL and MI Cape Town cricket team, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Seven-Time Formula OneTM World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador, CFI reflects a shared commitment to innovation and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.