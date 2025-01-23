What Causes The Early Onset Of Menopause?

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Early menopause in your 30s? It's one of those things that feels rare and far away until it's not. For most, menopause is something of our 40s or 50s, a natural phase marking the end of our reproductive years. But what happens when the timeline shifts and menopause turns up earlier than expected? It can be very confusing, lonely, and overwhelming. Let's try to explain what early menopause is, why it occurs, and how you can navigate it.

Understanding early menopause

Early menopause is the onset of menopause before the age of 40. According to the National Institute on Aging, approximately 1 per cent of women experience early menopause. That may sound like a small number, but if you're part of that 1 per cent, the impact is anything but small.

The main culprits behind early menopause are often medical or genetic factors. Conditions like primary ovarian insufficiency (POI), autoimmune diseases, or chromosomal abnormalities, such as Turner syndrome, can trigger early menopause. Treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, or surgical removal of the ovaries are also common causes. Sometimes, it's simply a family history - if your mother or grandmother experienced early menopause, your chances might increase.

Then there's the wild card, idiopathic cases. That is the medical term for“we don't know why this happened,” which can be one of the most frustrating answers.

The emotional rollercoaster

One of the greatest burdens of early menopause is emotional. Besides fighting physical manifestations of irregular periods, hot flashes, or night sweats, the emotional battles can be even greater, which are feelings of grief over the loss of fertility, frustration over being“too young” for this phase, and anxiety about what comes after, among other aspects.

Early menopause can evoke several conflicting emotions, and it is well within your rights to grieve, question, and seek help.

Coping strategies

Living with early menopause need not be in isolation. Knowledge is power; understanding what is going on in your body can minimise the fear surrounding the experience. Do not hesitate to ask specific questions from your healthcare provider or get a second opinion for something that does not click.

Healthy dieting is a major part of early menopause. Calcium-rich food, healthy fats, and plant-based proteins help keep bones and hearts healthy. Exercising isn't only an effective way out for the body; it might change moods. Bones could be reinforced with weight-bearing, like walking and yoga, while aerobics maintains heart health.

Early menopause is emotionally real. Therapy, support groups, or even that one friend can offer a safe space to process your emotions. Sometimes, saying,“I am not okay,” is the first step towards healing. Additionally, most of the time, doctors recommend hormone replacement therapy for women in early menopause to alleviate symptoms and prevent long-term risks, such as osteoporosis or heart disease. Always consult your doctor to understand the right path for you.

Lastly, understand that you're not alone. Online forums, local support groups, or connecting with other women who've gone through similar experiences can make a difference.

Looking ahead

Early menopause may not have been part of your plan, but it is not where the story stops. With the right tools, mindset, and support, this could be an opportunity to learn and grow in resilience and rediscovery. Your hormones do not define your worth, vitality, and identity.

If you're facing early menopause or know someone who is, remember: knowledge and support are your greatest allies. When you're ready to take the next step, I'm here to walk that journey with you.

Gayu Lewis is a menopause wellness advocate and holistic coach

