Cinc Syrskyi: Kursk Operation Gave Hope That This Offensive Is Not Last

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Summarizing the past year, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi noted the successful counteroffensive in the Kursk sector, which, in particular, gave hope that“this offensive will not be the last.”

He said this in an interview with Bayraktar , Ukrinform reports.

“The year passed in constant active actions of the enemy: he attacked, we defended. But we also had some good news when we launched a successful counteroffensive in the Kursk direction , which greatly motivated our personnel, raised the mood in the and in society, and gave us hope that this offensive would not be the last,” Syrskyi said.

He emphasized that“we must prepare not only for defense, but also for offense.”

As Ukrinform reported, the offensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation began on August 6, 2024. On August 15, it was announced that a military commandant's office would be established in the controlled territories of Kursk region.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Kursk operation is one of the stages of the end of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.