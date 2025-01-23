Farewell To Smithfield How Past, Present, Commerce And Culture Collide In London's 900-Year-Old Meat Market

Author: Monica Montserrat Degen

(MENAFN- The Conversation) What makes a neighbourhood unique? Each area in a city has a distinct character produced by its layout and architecture, the people who use it, its shops, markets, cafes and the everyday life of its streets. Together these generate a delicate“sensory choreography” – a sense of place that reflects a neighbourhood's past and present culture.

But this experiential landscape can easily be disrupted. The announcement by the City of London Corporation in November that Smithfield is to close after almost 900 years of trading has been met with surprise and dismay. Many Londoners fear Smithfield's special sense of place will be lost for good as a result.

This decision reversed an existing plan to relocate both Smithfield and Billingsgate fish market to Dagenham Dock from 2028. An online petition calling to save Smithfield soon attracted more than 31,000 signatures , describing the market as an“irreplaceable part of the city's cultural and economic fabric”.

The corporation has promised traders compensation and help to find locations in other parts of London, with support for a“New Smithfield” site within the M25 pledged in late 2024 .

While many are concerned for traders and the loss of the market's unique sights, sounds and smells, the corporation's decision – blamed on rising costs – is just the latest step in the decades' long transformation of the wider Smithfield area.

However, a focus on the closure of the market, though significant, masks the area's many other activities and identities. These are no less part of its atmosphere, and equally subject to change.

Beyond Londinium's city walls

Smithfield's name derives from the“smooth field” of the area's original landscape, an open space that lay outside the Roman Londinium's city walls. Today this inner-city area is characterised by its nighttime wholesale meat market – the largest in the UK – housed in magnificent Victorian market halls.

There are several historic sites nearby, including a public execution ground – where William Wallace met his grisly end – and the location of Bartholomew Fair, historically infamous for its thievery, debauchery and fighting. This architectural and cultural crossroads is surrounded by medieval streets and overshadowed by the brutalist Barbican towers. It is neighbour to Clerkenwell's design-industry clusters and is linked to the ever-evolving Square Mile, London's financial district.

In our Sensory Smithfield project we documented how this juxtaposition of past, present and future rhythms and experiences, underpinned by diverse social groups across a 24-hour cycle, creates Smithfield's idiosyncratic“sensescape” – for many a key part of the inner city's identity.

From 10pm onwards, enormous lorries arrive, jamming up the narrow streets. Fervent activity begins, as rows of carcasses are transported into the market, just as revellers start queueing to enter Fabric nightclub.

Just as Smithfield gets going at 2am, revellers gear up for a night of clubbing at Fabric. Tom Butler.

By 2am, the market is in full swing. Sunrise sees besuited traders rushing to their offices while market workers in bloodstained aprons hose down pavements. The first tourists arrive at midday to visit nearby Charterhouse or St Bartholomew the Great, London's oldest parish church. By 6pm the streets are filled again with office workers gathered outside pubs, pints in hand.

The long road to closure

The disappearance of these sights and sounds will be palpable. However, it is important to see the market's closure within a broader sense of change in Smithfield. Indeed, the corporation has tried twice to replace the vacant late-Victorian Western Markets with office and retail developments – both rejected after public enquiries.

In 2015, the corporation suggested that the Museum of London might occupy part of the site, becoming part of a broader cultural district named Culture Mile – one with“a distinctive and dynamic identity that differentiates it from other cultural districts within London and across the world”. While this brand in no longer in use, the district's evolution continues.

For the corporation this was a welcome solution to a problem site; for the renamed London Museum it promises larger galleries, street-level entrances and better transport links to a “shared place” for all.

This is all part of the broader cultural re-coding of Smithfield, including wide-ranging pedestrianised public spaces. Now that the market's closure is confirmed, its buildings are also set to house new cultural and commercial uses, offering more desirable modes of consumption. Doubtless this was accelerated by the opening of Farringdon Station's Elizabeth Line entrance opposite the East Central Market gates in May 2022.

The value of the area's exuberance is now being repositioned for a new set of cultural consumers. It means the market traders are absent and their visceral heritage repurposed. Equally significant here are Smithfield's many other less-celebrated parallel identities, including its late-night music venues, its queer history and its wider working-class and migrant community identities.

Ferrari's, a much-loved greasy spoon opposite Smithfield. Tom Butler

Since 2017 our ongoing research on Smithfield has documented the importance of the sensory landscape in creating culture, aspects that both inform and are disrupted by urban regeneration. A city is not just an economic or cultural space but also a sensory and experiential one.

Who or what can be seen, heard, smelled, touched or tasted in public spaces matters as it shapes personal experiences and collective memories. So the closure of the market is not just the disappearance of a living history but also the loss of contrast, one that makes the area “vibrant, distinctive and stimulating” .

What lies ahead for Smithfield in the latest phase of its 2,000-year history should matter to all Londoners. This area has the potential to retain its edge as it combines with new cultural activities to create a rich and inclusive landscape – and an emergent sense of place that respects the past but is open to ongoing change.

Cities need more than just sanitised, commodified and static zones that act as Instagram backdrops. Smithfield without its market might soon be a reality, but hopefully London's newest cultural quarter will remain a“smooth field” that is anything but.