IOM Dispatches Interagency Aid Convoy Post-Ceasefire To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 23 (Petra)-- The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in coordination with partners in Jordan and Gaza, has dispatched its first convoy trucks carrying essential shelter material, and water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies from Amman into the Gaza Strip as the ceasefire enters its fifth day.These supplies are urgently needed to provide relief to families displaced by the 471-day conflict, many of whom are already returning to rubble and makeshift shelters in winter conditions.These efforts are coordinated closely with the Logistics Cluster - a UN network -, international and local humanitarian organizations, and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization. Over four million additional emergency relief items are pre-positioned in Jordan and at Gaza's entry points, ready for immediate dispatch."The ceasefire in Gaza must be a turning point in the humanitarian response and a start for a lasting peaceful resolution," said IOM Director General Amy Pope. "The devastation is staggering, leaving families without shelter or basic necessities. Safe, unimpeded and sustained access is critical to delivering aid, protecting lives and offering renewed hope."IOM trucks carrying nearly 13,000 sleeping mats, 11,000 mattresses, 11,000 blankets, 10,000 pillows with pillowcases, 2,000 plastic sheets, and 1,200 hygiene kits have been part of multiple joint convoys through the Jordan corridor since the ceasefire began. These items will be handed over to UN partners inside Gaza providing relief to approximately 10,000 people.The devastation in Gaza is immense. According to OCHA, an estimated 90 percent of homes have been damaged or destroyed, leaving countless families without adequate shelter. Over 10,000 bodies are believed to remain buried beneath the rubble, with debris clearance expected to take over two decades due to the scale of the destruction, and the persistent threat of un-exploded ordnance.The urgent need for shelter aid is compounded by harsh winter temperatures as families struggle to survive in makeshift shelters.IOM remains committed to collaborating with UN and humanitarian partners to address these needs and support displaced communities, particularly in areas that were previously inaccessible before the ceasefire. However, a collective coordinated effort is essential.All parties must uphold the ceasefire, and Member States, especially those on the Security Council, must leverage their influence to create and sustain the conditions necessary for effective humanitarian response. Ensuring sustained and increased access for humanitarian aid and commercial goods is critical to meeting the overwhelming needs of the affected population.