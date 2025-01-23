Crown Prince Discusses Cooperation With Global Companies To Support National Council For Future Technology

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Davos, Jan. 23 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday held meetings with CEOs, founders, and representatives of companies.During the meetings, held on the sidelines of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Crown Prince discussed means of cooperation with these companies in the fields of future and advanced industries.Discussions covered means to support the objectives of the recently launched National Council for Future Technology, to promote economic and investment growth and contribute to developing digital competencies in Jordan.The meetings also touched on Jordan's advantage as an investment destination for technology companies, including its highly skilled young talent pool and advanced technical infrastructure, as well as training programs that equip young Jordanians with the tech skills needed in the labour market.Investment Minister Mothanna Gharaibeh and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.