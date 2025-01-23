Foreign Minister: Peace Begins With Palestinians' Right To Freedom, Independent State

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Davos, Jan. 23 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, joined the foreign ministers of France, Palestine, Syria, and Iraq in a dialogue session with CNN's editor-in-chief, Thursday, as part of the 55th session of the World Economic Forum in Davos.During the discussion, Safadi emphasized that peace is contingent upon the Palestinians' rights to independence and an independent state being fulfilled.Safadi emphasized that the truce in Gaza must be strengthened and that sufficient supplies be given right away."What is happening in the West Bank is very dangerous and must stop and not lead to a repetition of what happened in Gaza," Safadi said.Safadi reaffirmed that military measures "have not worked in the past, and they will not work now" and will only result in further war.He also emphasized that the two-state solution is the only way to achieve peace and that people must embrace it for it to succeed.He continued: "There are opportunities to de-escalate the region, and its success requires everyone to play their part."Safadi emphasized that we are partners with US President Donald Trump in his efforts to bring about peace.Safadi noted that the goal of the new Syrian government is to successfully reconstruct the nation following years of hardship.Furthermore, Safadi persisted in holding talks with UN officials and foreign ministers on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.In his meeting with Edgars Rinkevics, the president of the Republic of Latvia, Safadi delivered His Majesty King Abdullah II's greetings to the Latvian leader.They talked about measures to improve the two friendly nations' bilateral ties in a number of areas during the discussion.In his bilateral discussions with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot, Austrian Chancellor and Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg, and Director-General of the International Organization for Migration Amy Pope, Safadi discussed regional developments and ways to strengthen and expand bilateral ties in a number of areas.Safadi warned that if Israel continues its continuous breaches in the occupied Palestinian territories, the situation in the region will explode and emphasized the necessity to uphold the truce in Gaza and to immediately stop the hazardous escalation in the West Bank.Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering support for brotherly Lebanon, its security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its people and institutions while highlighting the significance of solidifying the ceasefire in Lebanon and assisting the country's new leadership.In order to ensure that Syria regains its security, stability, and unity, maintains its sovereignty and the stability of its institutions, and defends the rights of all members of the fraternal Syrian people, Safadi also emphasized the importance of supporting the Syrian people during this historic period.