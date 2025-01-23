عربي


QCB Governor Meets General Atlantic Chairman In Davos

1/23/2025 2:01:38 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani met William Ford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday. During the meeting, they reviewed key global financial and economic developments, the QCB said.

Gulf Times

