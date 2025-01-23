Coming Soon: Rochester Central Bark Location To Open Spring Of 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Central Bark's introduction to Michigan is franchise owner and operator, Meredith Mannino. Born and raised in the greater Detroit area, Meredith has strong roots in the community, further strengthened by her experience as an elementary school teacher. Mannino wants to build a strong community of dog owners with this Central Bark location and sees it as an opportunity to continue to serve local families in new and exciting ways. She looks forward to making a meaningful impact through partnerships with dog rescues and local advocacy organizations.

"Both my father and my grandmother have been successful entrepreneurs in the Detroit area for many years, which has given me an incredible appreciation for the impact a strong business can bring to the community," said Mannino. "I saw a need for safe, science-based dog care in my area and knew that Central Bark's innovative whole dog care approach would be a welcome addition for local pet parents. I couldn't be more thrilled to bring my commitment and passion for helping dogs to the Central Bark family."

Central Bark typically features approximately 6,000 – 7,000 square feet of indoor space plus more than 2,000 square-feet of outdoor play area. Activities include small flexible playgroups, group skills work, rest periods, and personalized one-on-one enrichment sessions. Enrichment add-ons give pups the extra attention they love and the freedom to use their senses, safely exploring with their instincts as they engage with interactive toys, puzzles, and games.

For more information on Central Bark, visit . Franchising opportunities can be found at .

Media assets can be found: HERE

About Central Bark:

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For more than 20 years, the brand has grown to over 40 locations across more than a dozen states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkfranchising or call 866-799-2275.

SOURCE Central Bark