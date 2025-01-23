Taiwan Proud To Align With Make In India Initiative: DG Taipei Economic & Cultural Centre

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 23 (IANS) Richard Chen, Director General (DG) of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) in Chennai said, Taiwan is proud to be a trusted partner of India and align with the Make in India initiative.

Addressing on Thursday at IMTEX 2025, a leading global machine tool show event in Bengaluru, Richard Chen stated:“India's sector is a global leader in machinery, automotive, and defence, undergoing a remarkable transformation with 4.0 and IoT. Taiwan is proud to be a trusted partner in this journey, offering advanced automation and machine tools solutions that enhance efficiency and align with the 'Make in India' initiative.”

“At IMTEX 2025, we are showcasing cutting-edge products from renowned Taiwanese brands, designed to empower Indian manufacturers. Together, Taiwan and India share a vision of progress through innovation, driving advancements in machinery and automation for a brighter future,” he added.

He added that the showcased technologies are specifically designed to meet the evolving demands of India's manufacturing sector.

“They offer solutions for enhanced precision, automation, and sustainability, key factors for the industry's growth. By providing state-of-the-art equipment and solutions, we aim to empower Indian manufacturers to compete on a global scale, fostering a shared future of innovation and economic progress,” Richard Chan stated.

“We aim to solidify our role as a global leader in innovation, foster meaningful partnerships with Indian manufacturers, and contribute to the growth of the India manufacturing industry. By introducing transformative machine tool technologies, we hope to inspire a new era of industrial excellence and collaboration between Taiwan and India,” he said.

M. G. Balakrishna, President of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) said that industry associations like FKCCI are eager to collaborate with initiatives like Taiwan Excellence to facilitate knowledge exchange, promote joint ventures, and create opportunities that drive industrial growth and innovation in India.

“The cutting-edge tools unveiled today will help Indian companies enhance operational efficiency, improve product quality, and adopt sustainable practices, enabling them to stay competitive in a dynamic global market,” Balakrishna stated.

Taiwan Excellence (TE) pavilion at IMTEX 2025, offers an exclusive opportunity to explore Next-Gen manufacturing tools from 13 renowned Taiwanese brands.