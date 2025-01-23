MSME Ministry Sponsors Guru Angad Dev University To Impart Training For Scientific Dairy Farming

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ludhiana, Jan 23 (KNN) The Department of Livestock Production Management at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, has been awarded a prestigious project by the of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Titled“Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Training Programme on Scientific Dairy Farming, Value Chain Addition, and Marketing to Augment Farmers Income,” the initiative aims to empower dairy farmers and entrepreneurs in Punjab.

This project will provide hands-on experiential to enhance the existing skills of participants in scientific dairy farming, value addition, and marketing.

The training is designed to strengthen entrepreneurial competencies, enabling farmers to adopt sustainable practices and boost their incomes.

Jatinder Paul Singh Gill, Vice-Chancellor of GADVASU, praised the team for securing the funding and emphasised the significance of such initiatives in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the dairy sector in Punjab.

“This project will not only benefit new entrants to the sector but also enhance the resilience and profitability of existing farmers,” he noted.

Key university figures, including Dr Anil Kumar Arora, Director of Research; Parkash Singh Brar, Director of Extension Education; and Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, Dean, College of Veterinary Sciences, extended their congratulations to the team.

They highlighted the potential of the program to uplift the dairy farming community in the region.

Yashpal Singh, Head of the Department, underscored the broader impact of MSMEs in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).“MSMEs play a crucial role in reducing poverty by creating jobs and driving economic growth.

This initiative will open up opportunities for women and unemployed youth in Punjab, fostering entrepreneurial spirit and sustainable livelihoods,” he remarked.

This landmark project reaffirms GADVASU's commitment to strengthening Punjab's dairy sector and contributing to the state's economic and social progress.

