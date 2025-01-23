Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Celebrates Ford's Legacy And Future At The Jeddah Corniche Circuit

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Jeddah – Asdaf News:

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors (MYNM) hosted an exciting event at the Jeddah F1 Circuit, highlighting Ford's legacy, present innovations, and sustainable future. The event honored Ford's heritage, while shaping what's to come with the unveil of the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's all-electric, eco-friendly version of the iconic nameplate. This experience inspired attendees to see Ford as a brand that connects the past, present, and future, celebrating its enduring spirit of driving history and innovation.

Set against the iconic Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the event featured immersive activations and exclusive test drives. Guests experienced the Taurus Hybrid, a blend of performance and sustainability, featuring a 1.5L turbo engine with 48 KiloWatt battery providing exceptional fuel efficiency, which boasts an impressive drive range of over 1,000 km on a single tank, and advanced driver-assist technologies.

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Mustang Mach-E, the fully electric Mustang, marking MYNM as the first distributor in the region to showcase this groundbreaking vehicle. With zero emissions and cutting-edge technology, the Mach-E embodies Ford's commitment to eco-friendly mobility.

The event also featured the limited-edition Bronco DR, one of only 50 units worldwide, showcasing Ford's off-road capabilities and exclusivity.

The Ford Naghi Club community played a central role, with members from the Mustang, Raptor, and Bronco Clubs celebrating their passion for the brand. Guests explored an experiential zone showcasing Ford's iconic nameplates, while live entertainment, artwork, and a BBQ added to the vibrant atmosphere.

Ahmad Kahwaji, Managing Director for Ford at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, commented:

“This activation highlights the strong partnership between Ford and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors. In just two years, Ford's sales in Saudi Arabia have doubled, driven by our commitment to delivering vehicles tailored to local preferences.”

By celebrating Ford's enduring legacy, engaging with loyal Ford Naghi Club members, and showcasing an impressive lineup of vehicles, the event underscored Ford and MYNM's shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and shaping the future of mobility in Saudi.

