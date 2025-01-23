Forum Mobility Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For FM Harbor Electric Truck Charging Depot At The Port Of Long Beach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Today marks a major milestone for Forum Mobility and the drayage community at the of Long Beach," said Matt LeDucq, CEO and co-founder of Forum Mobility. "With a state-of-the-art charging facility right where it's needed along with our affordable Class 8 electric truck leasing program, we are eliminating the barriers to achieving zero-emission freight. Truckers can enjoy lower costs per mile without upfront expense, cargo owners can choose to have their goods shipped without emissions, and communities can breathe easier."

The FM Harbor facility is part of a larger Forum Mobility network of heavy-duty truck charging depots strategically located in ports and on routes to common freight destinations. Each depot includes on-site security, charging, and driver parking to deliver a plug-and-play experience for truckers switching to electric. Forum is currently developing depots in South-Central Los Angeles out to the Inland Empire, creating an ecosystem of charging support.

Industry leaders like Amazon Global Mile, Talon Logistics, Green Fleet Systems, Jaspem Truck Line Inc, Legacy Drayage, AI Trans, Hunter Logistics, and Redefined Transportation have already secured reservations at Forum's charging depots.

Forum Mobility has also announced a collaboration with Climate United to provide affordable lease options to small fleets at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Leveraging a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Climate United will invest up to $250 million to purchase up to 500 class 8 electric trucks – the largest single order in US history.

"Electric drayage trucks cost less to operate, but high upfront costs make it difficult for independent owner-operators and small fleets to go electric," said Beth Bafford, CEO of Climate United. "Through tax credits, incentives, and attractive financing, we are significantly reducing cost barriers to help small fleets make the switch. This yields local results, including lower cost of ownership, less pollution, and better health outcomes as well as national impact through the creation of new financing markets that promote American manufacturing, create jobs, lower costs, and stimulate demand."

Elemental Impact, a nonprofit investor focused on scaling climate technology for deep community impact, has also invested in the facility. Elemental's investment and support covered essential development costs, such as permitting and engineering design, in addition to coaching for effective community, policymaker and other stakeholder engagement.

"Forum Mobility has proven that heavy-duty electric trucking is ready to scale using FM Harbor as a replicable model. Their combination of a truck leasing program and subscription-based charging represents a win-win solution for truckers and the surrounding community," said Danya Hakeem, Elemental Impact Vice President of Portfolio. "This is one of several depots that we are proud to support as they deploy their charging network to even more transportation hubs across the U.S."

California and the Port of Long Beach have ambitious goals for zero emission drayage trucks. The FM Harbor depot is a crucial component of this effort, offering 19 dual-port 360 kW chargers and six single-dispenser 360 kW chargers, enabling simultaneous charging for up to 44 trucks and serving over 200 trucks daily. It is the largest port-based truck charging depot in the world.

"FM Harbor is a great example of what's possible in zero emission freight. We are combining our expertise in building safe and reliable depots with Climate United's incredibly low-cost truck lease to provide fleets in SoCal, Oakland, and Seattle reliable charging, where they need it, at affordable rates," said LeDucq.

About Forum Mobility

Forum Mobility is a leading zero emission trucking solutions provider. Forum builds and operates heavy duty electric truck charging depots, and provides customers with charging – or a truck plus charging together – to make the transition to zero emission vehicles as easy as possible. Learn more at forummobility .

About Elemental Impact

Elemental Impact is a non-profit investor with 15 years of experience scaling innovative technology projects with deep climate and community impact. Elemental invests catalytic capital and provides expert services to a growing portfolio of 160+ companies in energy, agriculture, transportation, industry, and nature-based solutions.

About Climate United

Climate United is a national nonprofit coalition leveraging $6.97 billion from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's National Clean Investment Fund program to invest in green solutions and remove financial barriers to clean technologies so every American benefits from good-paying jobs, lower energy bills, and better public health. Formed by Calvert Impact, Community Preservation Corporation, and Self-Help, the coalition brings decades of experience in impact investing to increase environmental sustainability and unlock new, lasting economic opportunities in low-income and disadvantaged communities. Learn more at ClimateUnited .

