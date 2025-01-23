Ht+A Launches New Flagship Course To Address Environmental, Social, And Governance Risks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hans Trunkenpolz + Associates (ht+a ), a leading consulting, auditing, and training organization in the automotive and manufacturing sectors, is proud to announce the launch of its new flagship course, "ESG101FC: Understanding Environmental, Social & Governance Factors: Foundations & Concepts." This course is designed to equip business professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively manage ESG risks and promote sustainable practices within their organizations.

Companies are facing increasing pressure to address ESG issues and demonstrate their commitment to sustainability . Failing to do so can result in significant operational and reputational risks that may adversely affect the bottom line. In response, ht+a has developed this comprehensive course to help businesses stay ahead of the curve.

Developed and led by expert instructors, it provides participants with a solid understanding of the foundational principles and concepts underlying ESG and its relevance to business sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship. Through interactive lectures, case studies, and group discussions, participants will learn how to identify and assess potential ESG risks, develop effective risk management strategies, and enhance their company's reputation through responsible business practices.

"We are excited to launch our new flagship program, which we believe will be a valuable resource for businesses seeking to navigate the complex world of ESG," said Angharad Gibbons, Training Development Lead at ht+a. "Our team of experienced instructors brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and passion to this course, and we are confident that participants will walk away with practical skills and strategies."

The course covers a wide range of topics, including climate change, human rights, corporate governance, and trends. It will provide participants with the necessary tools and strategies to identify potential ESG risks, assess their impacts, and develop effective plans. The course will also emphasize the importance of transparency and accountability in managing ESG risks and how these factors can positively impact a company's reputation.

According to ht+a's CEO, Hans Trunkenpolz, "The increasing focus on ESG issues by investors, consumers, and regulators has made it imperative for businesses to proactively manage these risks. Our new training program is designed to equip organizations with the knowledge and skills to effectively identify and mitigate ESG risks, thereby safeguarding their reputation and ensuring long-term sustainability."

The course will be available both online and in-person, with experienced instructors and industry experts leading the sessions. It is open to all businesses and organizations, regardless of size or industry. ht+a is committed to making this course accessible and affordable as part of its mission to promote responsible and sustainable business practices.

For more information and to register for the course, please visit ht+a's website. Join us in creating a better and more sustainable future for all.

tions

