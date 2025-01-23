OASIS Launches Global Initiative To Standardize Cyber Threat Intelligence Sharing In Space

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cyware, MITRE, Northrop Grumman, Space ISAC, CISA, NSA, and Others Collaborate to Advance Framework to Strengthen Cybersecurity Defense Across Space Operations

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As space operations become increasingly complex, the demand for effective threat intelligence sharing is more crucial than ever. In response to the growing threats targeting critical space infrastructure, OASIS Open, the global open source and standards organization, announced the launch of the Space Automated Threat Intelligence Sharing (SATIS) Technical Committee (TC). The TC will address the unique threats to satellites, ground stations, and other space infrastructure by enhancing the ability to predict, prevent, and respond to cyber threats specific to space.

"Securing space systems requires deliberate collaboration. The challenges and opportunities with space infrastructure and services are as complex and prolific as the technologies they're built on. And threat actors have long taken notice,” said Cody Scott, senior industry analyst, Forrester Research; former chief cyber risk officer, NASA.“There's no one-size-fits-all approach to cyber-resilient space systems – but the key to building them begins with a threat-informed defense. Collaboration is essential for standardizing and advancing cybersecurity best practices in the space-domain and moving toward a resilient future.”

Backed by Carnegie Mellon University, Cyware, MITRE, the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), Northrop Grumman, Peraton, Space ISAC, University of Oslo, and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the SATIS TC will leverage existing frameworks like Structured Threat Information Expression (STIX) and Trusted Automated eXchange of Intelligence Information (TAXII) to protect space operations against evolving threats. The primary deliverable will be a STIX framework for space-specific cyber threat intelligence, with extensions to address non-cyber threats such as radio frequency interference.

“The establishment of the SATIS TC is essential to enhancing the security of the space sector,” said Erin Miller, chair of the SATIS TC, Executive Director of Space ISAC.“By bringing together experts, we can develop a robust global standard for threat intelligence sharing that addresses the unique challenges faced by space operators.”

The TC's focus is on machine-to-machine sharing of indicators of compromise and correlating threat indicators across the space attack surface, establishing effective communication models for information sharing within the space community, adopting a technology-agnostic approach to encapsulate threats across different vendors, and developing standardized formats for key components of space cyber threat intelligence.

Sharing critical cyber threat information among trusted partners in the international space community is essential. The SATIS TC welcomes a diverse range of contributors, including space industry producers, communities of interest, regulators, and operators, specifically Space Operations Centers, Network Operations Centers, and Security Operations Centers. Participation is open to all through membership in OASIS , with interested parties encouraged to join and become part of this collective effort.

About OASIS

One of the most respected, nonprofit open source and open standards bodies in the world, OASIS advances the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community. OASIS is the home for worldwide standards in AI, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, privacy, and other technologies. Many OASIS standards go on to be ratified by de jure bodies and referenced in international policies and government procurement.

