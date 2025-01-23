WNFC TEAMS UP WITH VICTORY+ AND DOVE AT SUPER BOWL MEDIA CENTER POWERED BY VERIZON, LIVE FROM NEW ORLEANS - FEBRUARY 4-8

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Women's National football conference has teamed up with Victory+ and Dove to broadcast at Super Bowl media Center Powered By Verizon, from the New Orleans Ernest N. Memorial convention Center on February 4-8, 2025.
Providing a unique and compelling angle on Super Bowl coverage featuring perspectives from women who have played, coached, and shaped the game, the WNFC+Dove activation from radio Row includes a show titled“Coach O's Couch.” The show is hosted by Hall of Fame running back, the winningest head coach in women's tackle football history, and the Founder/CEO of the WNFC, Odessa Jenkins.
Emphasizing diverse storytelling and inclusion in football, in-depth interviews with former and current NFL stars, global influencers, Brand executives, pro football coaches, and influential figures from football and other sports will be featured throughout the week. Among confirmed and invited guests include:
Andrew Billings – Bears DT, Man of the Year Nominee
Allison Boersma – CEO of Riddell Sports
Callie Brownson – Sr. Director of High Performance & National Team Operations- USA Football
Santia Deck – Influencer and Athlete Advocate
Nausicaa Dell'Orto – NFL Personality
Devonta Freeman – Former Atlanta Falcons Running Back
AJ Greene – Influencer and Athlete Advocate
DeAndre Hopkins – NFL Star and WNFC Team Owner
Jennifer King – Assistant Coach, Chicago Bears
Vanita Krouch – USA Flag Football Gold Medalist QB
Angela LaChica – Managing Director for Players Coalition
Craig LeBlanc – Sports Strategist, NFL Agent
Janice Masters – Commissioner of the WNFC
Kristen Oh – Sports Broadcast Lead at Meta
Phoebe Schecter – NFL and Flag Football Advocate
Jaxon Smith-Njigba – NFL Wide Receiver, Seattle Seahawks
Takeo Spikes – Former NFL Linebacker and Sports Analyst
LaTonya Story – Founder, Sports Power Brunch
Tommi Vincent – Chef, Advocate, and Entrepreneur
Jihad Ward – NFL Player, Minnesota Vikings
Jennifer Welter – The First Woman to Coach in the NFL
Patrick Willis – Former NFL Linebacker and Hall of Fame Nominee
In addition, through a collaboration with Victory+ streaming service, interviews and content from "Coach O's Couch" will be broadcast on Victory+ (free app) bringing further reach to the coverage and ensuring fan engagement worldwide with these impactful stories. WNFC will also engage fans through collaborating with guests and partner social media platforms.
The WNFC will continue to participate in events during the biggest weekend in football, as the league continues to advocate for and amplify the role of women in football.
The WNFC exists to accelerate equity in sports for women and girls through the power of football.
About WNFC: The Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) is a professional sports league with 17 teams competing in tackle and flag football. Known for its innovation and impact, the WNFC is the only professional women's football league owned by a Black woman, Odessa Jenkins, and has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing sports properties in the U.S. The league champions equity and representation in sports, featuring world-class athletes from over 20 countries, including USA Gold Medalists. With long-standing partnerships with Adidas and Riddell Sports, and a multi-year streaming partnership with Victory+.
About Victory Plus: Victory+ is the first free end-to-end, direct-to-consumer, sports streaming service for professional teams. Victory+ is not just an app. It is a premium streaming service that will be available across major connected TV (CTV) and mobile platforms. On Victory+ fans will be able to watch regional broadcasts of sports games and competitions, which will be available on an ongoing basis. Your specific location will give you access to a selection of live streams. Additionally, on-demand sports-related content like analysis, documentaries, extreme and outdoor sports, professional teams' shoulder content, and more.
About Dove:
Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar and its patented blend of mild cleansers and 1⁄4 moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care–proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.
Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.
For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:
1. Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.
2. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns.
3. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.
