WNFC TEAMS UP WITH VICTORY+ AND DOVE AT SUPER BOWL MEDIA CENTER POWERED BY VERIZON, LIVE FROM NEW ORLEANS - FEBRUARY 4-8

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Women's National has teamed up with Victory+ and Dove to broadcast at Super Bowl Center Powered By Verizon, from the New Orleans Ernest N. Memorial Center on February 4-8, 2025.

Providing a unique and compelling angle on Super Bowl coverage featuring perspectives from women who have played, coached, and shaped the game, the WNFC+Dove activation from Row includes a show titled“Coach O's Couch.” The show is hosted by Hall of Fame running back, the winningest head coach in women's tackle football history, and the Founder/CEO of the WNFC, Odessa Jenkins.

Emphasizing diverse storytelling and inclusion in football, in-depth interviews with former and current NFL stars, global influencers, Brand executives, pro football coaches, and influential figures from football and other sports will be featured throughout the week. Among confirmed and invited guests include:

Andrew Billings – Bears DT, Man of the Year Nominee

Allison Boersma – CEO of Riddell Sports

Callie Brownson – Sr. Director of High Performance & National Team Operations- USA Football

Santia Deck – Influencer and Athlete Advocate

Nausicaa Dell'Orto – NFL Personality

Devonta Freeman – Former Atlanta Falcons Running Back

AJ Greene – Influencer and Athlete Advocate

DeAndre Hopkins – NFL Star and WNFC Team Owner

Jennifer King – Assistant Coach, Chicago Bears

Vanita Krouch – USA Flag Football Gold Medalist QB

Angela LaChica – Managing Director for Players Coalition

Craig LeBlanc – Sports Strategist, NFL Agent

Janice Masters – Commissioner of the WNFC

Kristen Oh – Sports Broadcast Lead at Meta

Phoebe Schecter – NFL and Flag Football Advocate

Jaxon Smith-Njigba – NFL Wide Receiver, Seattle Seahawks

Takeo Spikes – Former NFL Linebacker and Sports Analyst

LaTonya Story – Founder, Sports Power Brunch

Tommi Vincent – Chef, Advocate, and Entrepreneur

Jihad Ward – NFL Player, Minnesota Vikings

Jennifer Welter – The First Woman to Coach in the NFL

Patrick Willis – Former NFL Linebacker and Hall of Fame Nominee

In addition, through a collaboration with Victory+ streaming service, interviews and content from "Coach O's Couch" will be broadcast on Victory+ (free app) bringing further reach to the coverage and ensuring fan engagement worldwide with these impactful stories. WNFC will also engage fans through collaborating with guests and partner social media platforms.

The WNFC will continue to participate in events during the biggest weekend in football, as the league continues to advocate for and amplify the role of women in football.

The WNFC exists to accelerate equity in sports for women and girls through the power of football.

About WNFC: The Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) is a professional sports league with 17 teams competing in tackle and flag football. Known for its innovation and impact, the WNFC is the only professional women's football league owned by a Black woman, Odessa Jenkins, and has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing sports properties in the U.S. The league champions equity and representation in sports, featuring world-class athletes from over 20 countries, including USA Gold Medalists. With long-standing partnerships with Adidas and Riddell Sports, and a multi-year streaming partnership with Victory+.

About Victory Plus: Victory+ is the first free end-to-end, direct-to-consumer, sports streaming service for professional teams. Victory+ is not just an app. It is a premium streaming service that will be available across major connected TV (CTV) and mobile platforms. On Victory+ fans will be able to watch regional broadcasts of sports games and competitions, which will be available on an ongoing basis. Your specific location will give you access to a selection of live streams. Additionally, on-demand sports-related content like analysis, documentaries, extreme and outdoor sports, professional teams' shoulder content, and more.

About Dove:

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar and its patented blend of mild cleansers and 1⁄4 moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care–proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

1. Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

2. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns.

3. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.



