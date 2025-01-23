LATERALCARE WELCOMES NIOBIS QUEIRO AS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nio's career includes executive roles across leading healthcare organizations, including The Queiro Group, Nashville General Hospital, Tufts Medicine, Guidehouse, Hennepin Healthcare, Hartford HealthCare, Deloitte Consulting, and Cerner Corporation. Her professional background in revenue cycle, finance, and has enabled her to help healthcare organizations evolve their digital and hyper-automation ecosystems using strategic transformational models.

She is also a sought-after speaker, having been invited to present at numerous and panels, including HFMA's AI Innovation and Return On Investment, NAHAM's Patient Access & Revenue Cycle, and the HFMA Western Symposium, Beckers' Payer's Interaction panel, and the Las Vegas Symposium WRS Think Tank. Recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's Top 25 Innovators in 2021, she has been celebrated for developing novel approaches to improving patients' access to care.

Throughout her career, she has driven transformative results, including enhancing patient experiences, optimizing business operations, and achieving substantial financial improvements. She has successfully led the development and implementation of strategic initiatives, established innovative care models, and integrated complex systems across multiple organizations, delivering measurable improvements in operational efficiency, financial performance, and patient outcomes.

"Nio's exceptional track record in healthcare innovation and product development is exactly what we need to lead LateralCare into its next phase of growth," said Scott Smith, CEO of LateralCare. "Her passion for leveraging technology to improve healthcare outcomes aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance efficiency and productivity for healthcare organizations. We are thrilled to have her expertise on board."

Nio's ability to align product development with market needs and her history of fostering collaboration across diverse teams make her uniquely positioned to drive LateralCare's mission forward. She will guide the development of revolutionary new features and products, ensuring that LateralCare continues to grow alongside its customers, addressing their unique needs, and adapting to the ever-evolving healthcare industry.

"I am honored to join LateralCare at such a pivotal time for the company and the healthcare industry," said Nio Queiro. "Synergy and collaboration are vital to creating sustainable improvements in healthcare organizations. By fostering teamwork and aligning goals, we can drive meaningful transformation. I am particularly focused on reintroducing humanity into healthcare by delivering technology that elevates team skills, enhances performance, and anticipates the changes necessary for excellence. These values, combined with LateralCare's innovative approach, present an incredible opportunity to make a lasting impact on the healthcare ecosystem."

LateralCare is excited about the future under Nio's leadership and looks forward to her guidance in shaping the next chapter of the company's growth.

