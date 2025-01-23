Clean Power Alliance And Calpine Energy Pledge $50K For Wildfire Relief And $325K In Grants To Advance Southern California’S Clean Energy Efforts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Community Benefits Program Awards $375K to 18 Regional Recipients for Clean and Wildfire Relief Initiatives

Los Angeles, California, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA) and Calpine Community Energy have announced the latest group of awardees to receive funding through their annual Community Benefits Grant Program. Supporting local communities is a central element of CPA's mission to enhance regional resilience and expand access to clean energy for everyone. As part of CPA's ongoing collaboration with Calpine, 18 non-profit organizations across Los Angeles and Ventura counties will receive $375,000 in grants. These funds will support initiatives in clean energy, green job training, environmental education, stewardship, energy equity, and diversity, as well as $50,000 dedicated to wildfire relief efforts. The individual grants range from $9,000 to $30,000.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating wildfires across Los Angeles County," said CPA CEO Ted Bardacke. "As we work to support our customers and communities, we are grateful to be able to contribute to a wide range of initiatives that not only address the immediate challenges of wildfires, but also foster long-term solutions for clean energy, job training, and environmental stewardship. Investing in these critical efforts will help build stronger, more sustainable communities throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Together, we can secure a future where clean energy and resilience are a reality for all.”

Funds designated for immediate wildfire relief efforts will be allocated to the following organizations:



Rotary Club of Altadena

Boys and Girls Club of Malibu

Topanga Coalition for Emergency Preparedness Ventura County Community Foundation

The annual Community Benefits Grant program is a partnership between Calpine Community Energy and Clean Power Alliance. This program provides grant funding to organizations working to advance clean energy, green jobs, environmental education and stewardship, and energy equity and diversity in the communities that CPA serves. Calpine Community Energy awards the program funding, while CPA develops the grant guidelines and helps recruit local non-profit organizations to apply for the funding. Both organizations work together to review the applications and choose the awardees.

“Calpine Community Energy is committed to building enduring and impactful partnerships with organizations committed to environmental sustainability,” said Josh Brock, Vice President of CCA Commercial Operations at Calpine Community Energy.“We are honored to sponsor a program that showcases the vital work of community organizations and strengthens the positive impact Clean Power Alliance has across Southern California, especially in addressing the recent challenges with wildfires and supporting affected communities.”

This year's grant recipients include the following non-profit organizations:

Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition

Funds will support the launch of the ChargerHelp workforce training program. ChargerHelp is an industry-leading workforce development initiative, offering one of the most comprehensive electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) technician training programs available. The program includes a three-week, in-person course held in Ventura County, where participants will gain hands-on experience with actual chargers and receive specialized training aimed at preparing them for the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) EVSE certification exam.

Central Coast Minority Enterprise Resource Affiliates

Funds will support the Black Business, Green Sustainment initiative, which connects entrepreneurs in underserved communities and empowers them with the knowledge and resources needed to embrace a sustainable future. The initiative will offer hands-on training and demonstrations to promote the practical application of sustainable concepts. CCMERA has partnered with the Zero Emission Consortium, which will provide technical expertise in developing the science-based education delivered during the training and demonstration activities.

Center Stage Inc.

Funds will be used to install energy-efficient LED studio lighting at the Center Stage youth theater, a space where young people can express their creativity and gain valuable technical skills to prepare for future careers. The new lighting will reduce the theater's overall carbon footprint, conserve natural resources, and minimize waste, while also lowering energy costs that can be reinvested into student programs. Additionally, young learners will gain exposure to the importance of sustainability and green technology through practical, real-world applications.

Community Nature Connection

Funds will support the Title I primary school program, Sensing Nature. The Sensing Nature program is an environmental education series designed for fourth through sixth-grade students, featuring various themes that emphasize nature, resilience, and wellness practices for youth . Through curiosity-driven activities, play, tactile experiences, and wellness practices, the program engages students with the natural world around them. This initiative focuses on elementary schools within the greater Los Angeles area.

Film2Future

Funds will support the Animating for a Clean Energy Future program, in which 16 to 20 students will collaborate in teams to create four short films promoting sustainable practices and clean energy. The program aims to engage young and diverse communities with a new focus on clean energy advocacy. The films will be produced over a 12-week period, featuring approximately 30 hours of structured programming, along with additional office hours to support the student filmmakers.

Food Exploration and Discovery (Food ED)

Funds will be used to expand climate change and sustainability outreach within existing Title I middle and high school programs in Arcadia, Monrovia, and Temple City by introducing an Eco-Entrepreneur component. Food ED's programs reimagine how communities can adopt practices such as gardening, native drought-tolerant landscaping, composting, and tree planting and care in innovative ways. Additionally, Food ED plans to hire recent graduates and participants of AmeriCorps and Climate Change Action Corps programs, providing them with entry-level work experiences where they can apply their knowledge to educate and inspire the next generation.

Nyeland Promise

Funds will support the ongoing development of a multilingual educational outreach initiative in English, Spanish, and Mixteco. The project aims to promote energy equity and diversity by delivering messaging that is both linguistically and culturally relevant. A primary goal is to educate residents about the benefits and importance of reducing energy consumption during peak hours. Nyeland Promise's volunteer corps will lead outreach efforts tailored to the unique linguistic and cultural needs of Nyeland Acres residents, with a special focus on engaging families.

ONEgeneration

Funding will support the expansion of long-term safety net services to include the implementation of various energy and water conservation programs. These programs will provide residents with direct access to easy and affordable solutions for home electrification, water conservation, energy savings, and applying for energy efficiency rebates and utility assistance programs. Through its safety net services, ONEgeneration supports over 10,000 individuals annually and leverages these trusted relationships to connect residents with resources that empower them to adopt a more sustainable and efficient lifestyle.

People for Mobility Justice

Funding will support the operation of long-term electric bike lending programs in South LA and East LA. These e-bike libraries have established a model for providing clean energy active transportation options in Environmental Justice communities. Additionally, funds will be used to integrate a culturally relevant bike safety curriculum into the e-bike programs serving the LA County communities of East LA, Florence-Firestone, Willowbrook, and Rancho Dominguez. PMJ will organize a series of bike safety education classes, conduct bike and pedestrian audits, distribute helmets and bike lights, and host community bike rides and walks with a focus on mobility justice.

Reel Guppy Outdoors

Funding will support the acquisition of a 20-foot, 12-passenger Duffy Electric Boat. The vessel will be used to educate participants about clean energy, including its relationship to climate change, its effects on ecosystems and the environment, the production and mechanics of electric-powered vehicles, and the principles of energy sustainability and resiliency. Additionally, the program will explore the economic and social impacts of clean energy. The vessel will also facilitate more intensive and interactive collaboration with community stakeholders.

Tree People

Funding will support the deployment of a composting program aimed at enhancing community climate resiliency. The organization will implement nature-based, on-site school tours focused on reducing food waste. This will, in turn, lower greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change and encourage at-home adoption of conservation practices. The project helps underserved communities in the San Fernando Valley, South and Southeast Los Angeles, the South Bay, Gateway Cities, and the San Gabriel Valley.

Urban Teens Exploring Technology

Funding will support core programs such as the Summer Coding Leadership Academy (SCLA), which teaches young men of color valuable tech skills like coding, app development, and project management, along with soft skills such as leadership, public service, and discipline. Funding will also support the Hustle N' Code Hackathon, an annual event that empowers students of all ages and genders from public housing developments to use technology to tackle pressing community issues. The hackathon will bring well-known tech companies into historically marginalized tech deserts. Hundreds of volunteers from Silicon Valley, Silicon Beach, and participating academic institutions will dedicate their time to assist program participants.

Vision Y Compromiso

Funding will support the Promotoras Local Climate Stewards Project, a pilot initiative aimed at increasing environmental and social justice awareness regarding extreme heat and the health and economic impacts of climate change on low-wage workers. This includes farm workers, construction workers, warehouse workers, frontline workers, low-income individuals and families, and immigrant communities in Ventura County. Promotoras are primarily Latina women who serve as trusted leaders in low-income, immigrant, and communities of color. With decades of experience engaging vulnerable residents, they deliver personalized, culturally responsive information that connects community members to healthcare, education, and social services.

Wishtoyo Foundation

Funding will support the Environmental Stewards Internship program, a grassroots initiative designed to train, mentor, and empower Indigenous and politically or economically marginalized youth. The program aims to prepare participants for careers in environmental science, conservation, or grassroots advocacy, while providing tools to seek environmental justice in their communities. The Environmental Stewards Internship will recruit college-aged youth from Indigenous or low-income communities in Ventura County for a year-long internship. Interns will work closely with Watershed Monitoring Scientists, participating in watershed monitoring, endangered species monitoring, and laboratory analysis. Funding will also support intern salaries and cover material needs, such as boots, packs, and field and monitoring equipment.

The next round of Community Benefits Grant Program applications will open in the fall of 2025.

In addition to this grant program, CPA also invests in the many communities it serves through various programs that provide customers with access to cost-savings as well as energy-saving opportunities. Together these programs create healthier communities by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating green jobs. Learn more about these CPA programs at CleanPowerAlliance.org/programs.

About Clean Power Alliance

Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 33 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and the number one green power provider in the United States. CPA provides clean renewable energy at competitive rates for approximately three million residents and businesses, along with innovative programs that promote resiliency, electrification, and customer bill savings.

To view CPA's most recent Impact Report, click here . Learn more about CPA at .

About Calpine Community Energy

Calpine Community Energy is the premier provider of data management and customer contact center services for Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) Agencies. Since 2009, Calpine has been a trusted business partner serving 22 operating CCAs and managing customer data for over five million customer accounts across the United States. Calpine Energy Solution's best-in-class back-office services help guide clients from the initial program launch through mass enrollment phases and beyond. Decades of utility and billing experience, electronic data interchange, customized implementation planning, and robust customer data management enable Calpine's clients to achieve their missions and long-term operational success.

