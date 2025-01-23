SPA Achieves Rapid Growth In 2024 With Record-Breaking Performance And Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SPA CEO Rich Sawchak

Company Awarded Contracts Across Multiple Defense, Intelligence, and Homeland Security Agencies and Programs

- SPA CEO Rich SawchakALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of advisory services in support of critical national security objectives, experienced continued double-digit revenue growth and exceptional performance throughout 2024. The company recorded a record level of total contract bookings, exceeding $1 billion, driving its book-to-bill ratio to 2.0 for 2024.SPA received significant single awards across multiple agencies and programs including US Space Force, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Department of Homeland Security, Navy Strategic Systems Programs, and AUKUS, the trilateral security partnership among Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. SPA also received multiple award contracts for Defense Technical Information Services Information Analysis Center Pool 1 as well as for six domains under GSA OASIS+.SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented,“2024 validated our strategic plan for growing SPA's presence in critical mission areas. We continue to serve longstanding clients based on their trust in our exceptional capabilities as well as new clients who recognize SPA's value proposition in highly competitive markets. Our team grew the business to support all our clients, existing and new, with innovative strategies and approaches powered by data-driven analysis. SPA is profoundly dedicated to advancing national security, and we are eager and well prepared to continue the mission in the years ahead.”In addition to significant business growth in 2024, SPA also attained major recognition as a Washington Post Top Work Place for the eleventh year in a row, one of only eight companies to achieve this distinction. USA Today also named SPA a Top Work Place USA for the third year in a row. For the seventh year in a row, the Department of Labor awarded SPA the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion through a competitive process that recognizes companies having distinguished histories of military veteran hiring.About SPASPA is a premier, independent global advisory and technical services firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA's portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,200 professionals, SPA's employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: .

Sue Nelowet

Systems Planning & Analysis

+1 703-399-7155

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.