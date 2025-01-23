Only Badasses Need Apply: Dodge Recruits Brand Ambassadors With Attitude, Announces New Dodge Badassador Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



New Dodge Badassador program starts search for passionate enthusiasts to represent Dodge as brand ambassadors

Apply now to be a Dodge Badassador at Dodgegarage/badassador

Select Dodge Badassadors will to events such as auto shows, vehicle launches, enthusiast events, NHRA drag races and more

Perks include access to Dodge vehicles, Dodge VIP treatment, Dodge gear and more

Dodge Badassador program launches during annual Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, this week where attendees can apply at the Dodge display

Barrett-Jackson will also feature first Dodge Thrill Rides in the all-new, all-electric, 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack For more information on the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona and full Dodge vehicle lineup, visit Dodge

Dodge is searching for fresh talent to introduce the next generation of Dodge muscle to a new audience, with one critical qualification: be badass. The new Dodge Badassador program is recruiting passionate enthusiasts to represent Dodge at events across the country, with America's performance brand now accepting applications at Dodgegarage/badassador .

"We continue to push the boundaries of performance, and we're looking for brand ambassadors who are also ready to shake up the status quo," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "If Dodge isn't pushing boundaries, if Dodge isn't making people uncomfortable, we wouldn't be Dodge, and those are the kind of ambassadors the brand is looking for: enthusiasts who disrupt, who will stand out and shine a light on the next generation of Dodge muscle."

Dodge Badassadors will share the love for all Dodge performance vehicles, including the industry's first all-electric muscle car, the 670-horsepower Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which retains the title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. Lucky recruits will experience the full Dodge portfolio, including the 496-horsepower Charger Daytona R/T, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and the 288-horsepower Dodge Hornet R/T with PowerShot.

Select Dodge Badassadors may have the opportunity to travel to events throughout 2025, including auto shows, new vehicle launches and first drives, Dodge enthusiast gatherings, regional and dealership events, NHRA drag races and more. Badassador perks include:



Badassador Card: Provides entry to Dodge enthusiast and motorsports events

Dodge Rides: Exclusive access to Dodge vehicles to create and promote innovative content

Dodge VIP: Elite VIP-level experience at events, including vehicle launches, delivering behind-the-scenes access and creating compelling content

Dodge Social: Appear in official Dodge social channel features and posts and leverage access to Dodge lifestyle and motorsports partners

Dodge Gear: Complimentary Dodge swag and Dodge-branded gear Dodge Meet-ups: Face time with the Dodge team and celebrities for Q&As and to discuss updates and collaboration opportunities

To apply to become a Dodge Badassador and for complete program details, visit Dodgegarage/badassador .

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona Thrill Rides, Badassador Program Kickoff at Barrett-Jackson

The Dodge Badassador program, as well as the first Dodge Thrill Rides in the all-new, next-generation Dodge Charger Daytona, will launch in the Dodge display area at the Barrett-Jackson auction, Jan. 18-26, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Barrett-Jackson attendees will be the first among the public to ride along in the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, starting Jan. 22. Not your typical electric vehicle, the Charger Daytona Scat Pack features Drift/Donut mode. Thrill riders will also be able to feel the rumble of the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system, which delivers muscle-car levels of sound intensity that set the Charger Daytona apart from ordinary BEVs.

Dodge will also begin taking applications for potential Dodge Badassadors at Barrett-Jackson, with any who feel worthy to vie for the opportunity invited to apply at kiosks located in the Dodge display.

Dodge//SRT

For 110 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car led by the all-new, all-electric 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

