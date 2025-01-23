Parakram Diwas: CM Mohan Majhi Highlights Netaji's Contributions Towards India's Freedom Struggle

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (IANS) Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's commitment, perspective and fearless leadership for an independent India has always been an inspiration for all Indians.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day Parakram Diwas at Netaji's birthplace in Cuttack, CM Majhi said: "It can't be denied that Netaji had a deep impact on both national and international spheres. His commitment, perspective and fearless leadership for an Independent India has always been an inspiration for all, and it will remain etched in golden letters in the future also."

Majhi noted that Cuttack city is today proud and famous across the country for being his birthplace. He further added that the Odia Bazar in Cuttack is the birth place of Netaji who spent his childhood here.

The Chief Minister also stated that Netaji was loved by everyone as a fearless, truthful, brave student during his childhood days in Cuttack. He also criticized some vested interest groups for belittling the contributions of Netaji towards the struggle for freedom of India.

"The Britishers then accepted that had Netaji not waged the armed struggle, they would have ruled India for some more time, and we all know this fact. It is unfortunate that Netaji's life story and his struggles have been erased from the pages of history books. Netaji's struggle for independence has been limited to only five pages in the 600-paged famous history book 'Freedom struggle of India' written by four eminent historians," Majhi alleged.

He also said that several such great freedom fighters of the country have been thrown into oblivion.

Majhi noted that the time has come to give due respect to the nameless great freedom fighters by bringing their contributions towards the freedom struggle to the fore.

Majhi asserted that his government has begun the process towards this goal.

This apart, on the auspicious occasion of 128th birth anniversary of Netaji, CM Majhi and Speaker Surama Padhi also paid floral tributes at Netaji's statue at Odisha Legislative Assembly Premises.

It is worth mentioning that the Parakram Divas ('Day of Valour'), is celebrated across India every year on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned that this year's Parakram Diwas is being organised in Netaji's birthplace, Cuttack, Odisha.

He also thanked the people and government of Odisha for hosting this grand event. Notably, Netaji, born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, has been a symbol of indomitable courage and patriotism for generations of Indians.