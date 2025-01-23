Agencies Face Business Development Gaps In 2025-Despite Optimistic Growth Outlook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RSW/US has released its 2025 New Year Outlook Report, revealing critical gaps agencies must address to sustain growth in an evolving marketplace.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RSW/US, the nation's leading outsourced agency business development firm, has released its 2025 New Year Outlook Report, revealing critical gaps agencies must address to sustain growth in an evolving marketplace.

Download the full report here.

Where Agencies Must Do More

Despite an overall positive outlook, key challenges remain for agencies seeking to drive new business and stay competitive:

-Marketer confidence in agency innovation is slipping. Only 62% of marketers believe their agencies are ahead of industry trends, a steady decline from previous years. Agencies must step up their thought leadership and invest in emerging technologies to maintain credibility.

-RFP participation is dropping. More agencies are opting out of RFPs, with 10% choosing not to respond at all in 2024. While this signals a focus on quality over quantity, agencies must refine their direct outreach and relationship-building strategies to secure new business.

-In-house teams remain strong-but stable. While 54% of marketers now handle the majority of their marketing in-house, they continue to rely on agencies for specialized work. Agencies must clearly differentiate their value to remain indispensable partners.

The Road Ahead: Business Development is Non-Negotiable

The report makes one thing clear: Agencies that aren't consistently engaging in business development efforts will struggle. The strongest firms in 2025 will be those that:

.Demonstrate measurable ROI to prove their value beyond execution.

.Simplify their offerings to help clients navigate a fragmented marketing landscape.

.Invest in proactive outreach to build relationships before formal agency searches even begin.

Cautious Optimism for 2025

While challenges remain, agencies and marketers are entering 2025 with confidence. 78% of agencies and 75% of marketers expect business growth in the coming year. With 57% of marketers planning to increase their marketing spend, agencies that take a strategic, proactive approach have a real opportunity to capture new business.

About RSW/US

RSW/US is the nation's leading outsourced agency new business development firm, specializing in helping marketing services firms grow through strategic lead generation and business development efforts. To learn more, visit .

Lee A McKnight Jr

RSW/US

+1 513-519-7413

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.