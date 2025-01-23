Maria Barrantes Barreto, Vanessa Vargas, And Mariela Barreto Join Legacy Makers TV To Redefine In-Home Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maria Barrantes Barreto, Vanessa Vargas, and Mariela Barreto, co-founders of PSW to the Rescue Inc., will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In their episode, the trio highlights their mission to transform in-home healthcare by prioritizing continuity of care, client independence, and compassionate caregiver relationships. With over 40 five-star reviews and recognition as finalists in the Canadian Choice Awards for Alternative Health in 2024, PSW to the Rescue has set a new standard for care in the industry.“Aging doesn't have to mean moving to a nursing home,” Vanessa shares in their episode.“We believe in empowering families to embrace in-home care that preserves dignity, independence, and connection.”Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Maria Barrantes Barreto, Vanessa Vargas, and Mariela Barreto to inspire audiences with stories of resilience and vision. Their episode will encourage viewers to rethink healthcare, advocate for compassionate solutions, and create meaningful legacies in their communities.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

