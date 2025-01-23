CONSTANT CONTACT AND CHELSEA FC WOMEN HELP LEVEL THE PLAYING FIELD FOR UK AND GLOBAL SMES THROUGH NEW PARTNERSHIP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This strategic partnership aims to connect Constant Contact's mission of supporting small businesses with Chelsea Women's drive to elevate women's on a global scale. By working together, Constant Contact and Chelsea Women are leveling the playing field for those who traditionally lack opportunities, especially in women's sports and the small business community.

Constant Contact provides the tools to navigate the highs and lows of running a small business or starting a new venture as an entrepreneur-making it a leading marketing solution for small business owners and fans alike. Through the partnership, Constant Contact is able to expand on its recent, highly anticipated launch into the UK market , while Chelsea Women pave the way to welcome new fans from around the world to join its fanbase.

"The progress and success of women's football and particularly Chelsea Women reflects the path of many small businesses across the UK. It's a story of resilience, overcoming adversity, and a relentless pursuit of growth-qualities that lie at the heart of both entrepreneurship and sporting excellence. At Constant Contact, we're proud to champion these shared values and support the growth of small businesses as they strive for their own greatness," said Erika Robinson, UK General Manager at Constant Contact.

Aki Mandhar, Chelsea FC Women's Chief Executive Officer said: "As we continue on the mission of delivering our strategic growth plan for Chelsea Women, it is with great pride we today welcome Constant Contact to our growing portfolio of women's-only partners.

"Their commitment to inclusivity and community-building mirrors our own long-held values, we know how important it is to uplift each other and create opportunities for our communities who support us every day.

"We look forward to starting this journey together and working in partnership to support each other's ambitious growth plans."

Constant Contact will debut as the Presenting Partner of the upcoming Barclays Women's Super League fixture between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 26 January 2025.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact makes digital marketing easy and effective for small businesses and nonprofits around the world. Whether just starting out, or managing complex multi-channel campaigns, SMEs benefit from our powerful SaaS platform that delivers a simplified marketing experience with less time spent and better results. With cutting-edge technology, best-in-class deliverability, and award-winning customer support, we help the small stand tall.

About Chelsea

Chelsea Football Club is one of the top football clubs globally and its men's team were the FIFA Club World Cup winners for 2021, with the final when the side beat Brazilian side Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi held in 2022 due to the pandemic. That success followed winning the UEFA Champions League for a second time in 2021 with victory over Manchester City in Porto.

Founded in 1905, Chelsea is London's most central football club, based at the iconic 40,000-capacity Stamford Bridge stadium. Nicknamed 'The Blues', the club lifted the Champions League for the first time in 2012 and has also won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup eight times, the Football League Cup five times, the UEFA Europa League twice, the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup twice, the UEFA Super Cup twice and the Football League Championship once, in 1955.

The 2021 Champions League and Super Cup triumphs ensured Chelsea became the first club to win four major UEFA club competitions twice, following its earlier successes in those two competitions as well as the Europa League and Cup Winners' Cup.

The Chelsea Women's team have enjoyed a huge amount of success and in 2024 won the FA Women's Super League for a fifth consecutive year and the seventh time overall. The Women's FA Cup has been won on five occasions. The side has also captured the FA Women's League Cup twice as well as reaching the UEFA Women's Champions League final in 2021.

In addition to possessing some of the world's most recognisable players, Chelsea has also invested in its future with a state-of-the-art Academy and training centre in Cobham, Surrey. Since the Academy building's opening in 2008, the club has won seven FA Youth Cups, back-to-back UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016, and the U23 and U18 Premier League national championships most recently in 2019/20 and 2017/18 respectively.

The Chelsea Foundation boasts one of the most extensive community initiatives in sport, helping to improve the lives of children and young people all over the world.

SOURCE Constant Contact