Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Personal Terrain Vehicle (KSG-103)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to build a source of recreation for handicapped individuals and those who are not interested in current motorcycle, ATV and UTV products," said an inventor, from Portage, Mich., "so I invented PTV's (Personal Terrain Vehicles). My design is extremely reliable and a blast to ride."

The patent-pending invention provides an interesting personal terrain vehicle for localized on-road and off-road travel. In doing so, it offers an entertaining form of personalized travel. It also increases stability and safety, and it offers an alternative to driving or riding a traditional motorcycle or moped. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, especially older riders and those with disabilities. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-KSG-103, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED