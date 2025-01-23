BSF Declares ‘Ops Alert’ Along Indo-Bangladesh Border Ahead Of R-Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 23 (IANS) The Eastern Command of the Border Security Force (BSF) has commenced 'Ops Alert' along the 4,096 km Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) ahead of Republic Day.

Patrolling has been intensified and border domination is being carried out both during the day and night.

Ravi Gandhi, additional director general, of Eastern Command, BSF, also toured the South Bengal Frontier to check preparedness and review interactions between the Force and the border population on the Indian side.

According to a statement released by the Headquarters, Special Director General, BSF, in Kolkata, the 'Ops Alert' has been initiated to prevent any untoward incident ahead of the country's 76th Republic Day, keeping in mind the changed scenario in Bangladesh.

'Ops Alert' has commenced across all field formations of the BSF along the IBB to heighten security and strengthen all border outposts.

"The ADG is overseeing the operational preparedness and strategic deployment along the South Bengal Frontier. He has directed all field formations to enhance vigil and remain alert, particularly along the riverine and unfenced stretches of the IBB," the BSF said.

'Ops Alert' will comprise several drills, both in-depth and forward areas. At the same time, validation of various operational procedures to tackle all eventualities along the IBB will be carried out. There will be modifications, wherever required.

On Thursday, Ravi Gandhi participated in a civic action programme at the school close to the IBB in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district.

After distributing sports kits, school bags and other items to students, he said: "Empowerment of border communities and development of their youth is our priority. Such programmes not only encourage mental and physical development but also strengthen the spirit of patriotism and discipline in border areas."

He said that a Sector Commander level conference between the BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh was convened.

“Several issues were discussed during the conference, including the need to stop the movement of people, except farmers, along the border. A consensus was reached on these matters,” he said.

The situation at Sukdevpur in Malda, West Bengal, was also discussed and both forces agreed to work in a coordinated manner to keep the IBB safe.