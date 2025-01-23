Boney Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Prove 'Like Father Like Son' In This Pic

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Boney Kapoor recently took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a black and white picture of himself from his younger days, along with a picture of his son Arjun Kapoor.

The photograph shows us the uncanny resemblance between Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The filmmaker captioned his latest social post, "Hairy Son with Hairy Father".

Jumping on a chance to comment on the post, one of the Insta users wrote, "Love this. He gets his good looks from you and offocurse lots of hair". Another one penned, "Fabulous". The third comment read, "Nice".

A couple of days back, Boney Kapoor dropped another Instagram post, sharing throwback photographs with his late wife Sridevi from their trip to Alaska. The producer shared an old picture of the couple where he can be seen hugging the late superstar.

In the other two photos posted by Boney Kapoor, he and Sridevi are seen being all lovey-dovey amidst a beautiful backdrop. He captioned the Insta post, "Romancing in Alaska amongst the glaciers & the fall season which arrives early September there," along with three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is presently working on his upcoming romantic entertainer, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi". Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, he will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in his next.

Recently, an unfortunate mishap took place on the sets of "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" when a ceiling collapsed on the set in parts. It happened as the team was shooting a song at Imperial Palace, Royal Palms, in Mumbai.

The collapse left Arjun Kapoor, producer Jackie Bhagnani, and director Mudassar Aziz injured. Additionally, a camera attendant reportedly suffered a spine injury, while the director of photography (DOP) fractured his thumb. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly also reportedly sustained injuries to his elbow and head. However, none of the actors or crew members were seriously hurt.