AAP Made Delhi Power Surplus, 20 BJP Ruled States Facing Outages: Kejriwal At Poll Rallies

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal hit the campaign trail on Thursday, addressing multiple rallies in the capital and lashed out at the BJP while drawing a comparison between the 'self-sufficient' Delhi and the twenty odd states ruled by the latter.

Addressing a public event in Hari Nagar, Kejriwal sought votes for the AAP candidate by listing his government's achievements in power and water supply, free bus and more. He also warned the electorate against pressing the 'wrong button', failing which their future will turn dismal.

Taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rally in poll-bound capital, he said that the capital was overflowing with power supply while the NCR region of Noida was facing long power cuts under the BJP government.

“Earlier, Delhi used to face long power outages. But, our government reduced it to zero power cut. In past ten years, we have made Delhi power surplus however look at the situation in adjoining Uttar Pradesh. People of UP including those in big cities like Noida and Lucknow continue to face long power cuts, spanning up to 8-10 hours," he told the gathering.

He further said that what Kejriwal has done in Delhi and turned into a role model, the BJP has not achieved in a single state despite having its government in 20 states.

“Even the Gujarat model hasn't achieved it despite under BJP's reign for 30 years. If you press the wrong button on polling day, you will lose free and uniterrupted supply of electricity,” he said, raising an alarm at the gathering.

He boasted about AAP's education model and said that the poor and marginalised sections of society are benefitting a lot from Delhi's improved edcuation standards.

“Schools in Uttar Pradesh are in pitiable state. I want to ask Yogi Adityanath as to what his govt has done in past ten years,” he said while offering to send Delhi Education minister to the BJP-ruled state for bringing desirable change in the education system.

The AAP convenor alleged that if BJP comes to power, it will close down all the Mohalla Clinics and will therefore deprive the Delhiites of free treatment and other medical facilities.

“All these facilities will continue only till when the AAP government is in power. If the BJP comes to power, all the freebies will vanish and your life will be ruined,” he claimed.

"If you accidentally press the Lotus button, all facilities including free power, free water, free treatment and free bus travel will disappear and your monthly budget will see an additional burden of Rs 20,000 – Rs 22,000 every month,” he stated, eliciting reactions from the crowd.

The AAP chief also warned the public, many of whom were slum-dwellers, stating that they will be decimated under BJP regime.

"They are very dangerous people. One night they sleep in a slum area and in next few months, the whole habitation is removed. You must stay beware of them," he said, taking an indirect swipe at the BJP.

At another rally in Rajouri Garden, Kejriwal said: "Seeing the public support, its amply clear that the people of Delhi are standing solidly behind AAP."