Allu Arjun-Starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule Completes 50-Day Run In Theatres

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 23 (IANS) The makers of director Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead, on Thursday announced that the had completed a triumphant 50-day run in theatres.

.Taking to its X timeline, Mythri Movie Makers, the production house that produced the film, wrote,“50 iconic days of Pushpa2: The Rule in theatres. Indian cinema's hit rewrote many records and set new benchmarks at the box office. your tickets today to enjoy the reloaded version.”

It may be recalled that the makers had also released a reloaded version from January 17 this year, which had an additional 20 minutes footage of the film. Interestingly, the reloaded version was to first release on January 11.

Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as the biggest film of 2024, setting unparalleled examples of success since its release. From winning the hearts of the audience to breaking box office records, the film left its mark everywhere. Not only did it inaugurate the over ₹800 Crore club in Hindi, but it also crossed the ₹1800 Crore mark worldwide, making it India's biggest and highest-earning film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by ace director Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is a gripping story that revolves around Pushpa Raj -- a man, who, after having had everything taken away from him, decides that he will not lose anything more in life to anyone.

The story tells his rise to the heights of power by becoming the head of a powerful syndicate that illegally deals in red sandalwood.

The film, which has three parts, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The second part released on December 5, 2024.