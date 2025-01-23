Bybit Unveils 2025 Vision: A User-Centric Approach To Crypto Innovation

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 23rd, 2025, Chainwire

Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, has shared its vision for 2025 during the livestream event: Keynote with Ben: In the Driving Seat to the Moon - Beat the Unknown . Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO, reflected on Bybit's 2024 journey, emphasizing the company's dedication to growth, innovation, and its guiding principle: 'Listen, Care, Improve.'

The event, featuring insights from Bybit's leadership team, highlighted key milestones, solutions to major challenges, and plans to empower users and advance the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

A Transparent and User-Centric Approach

Bybit's 2025 vision is a testament to the company's commitment to placing its users at the center of every initiative. Zhou, in a keynote address, underscored the importance of embracing both achievements and challenges.

The keynote showcased Bybit's accomplishments in 2024 while openly discussing areas for improvement, underscoring the company's pledge to maintain transparency and foster trust within its community.

Staying Connected to Users

At the core of Bybit's philosophy lies an unwavering commitment to listening to its users.

In 2024, the Bybit Card program, enhanced in response to user feedback, expanded into six regions with improved features such as faster support response times (reduced from 32 to 12 hours), better rates, and seamless integration with digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Turning Challenges into Opportunities

Bybit's dedication to its users was exemplified in how it transformed challenges into growth opportunities. For instance, the $NOT coin incident, which impacted over 310,000 users, highlighted gaps in handling high traffic and trading volumes. Zhou remarked,

Stablecoin partnerships with Circle, Ethena, and Tether reinforced Bybit's focus on user needs. These collaborations solidified Bybit's position as a leader in USDC trading, achieving a 36% market share, while USDe dominated with a 99% market share in the second half of 2024.

Advancing Products and the Industry

Bybit's pursuit of improvement translated into several innovations in 2024. TradeGPT, the industry-first platform's AI-powered trading assistant, attracted over 5 million users, redefining how traders access insights and market analysis. Pre-Market Perpetuals, allowing traders to hedge and speculate before token launches, saw notable engagement with tokens like $HYPE and $TRUMP.

The platform also enhanced its Puzzle Hunt program, combining gamified education with rewards, and continued expanding Launchpool, which simplifies earning rewards from promising projects. With ByVotes 2.0, users can gain a greater voice in project listings, reinforcing Bybit's community-focused ethos.

Bybit also launched bbSOL, the world's first exchange-backed liquidity staking token on Solana, achieving a Total Value Locked (TVL) of $240 million within just five months.

Bybit continued its role as an innovator in ecosystem expansion, forming strategic partnerships with Solana, TON, and Sui. These collaborations introduced new opportunities for users while underscoring Bybit's commitment to fostering blockchain innovation.

The exchange achieved record growth, tripling its user base to over 60 million and surpassing an average daily trading volume of $36 billion

A Visionary Roadmap for 2025

Bybit's roadmap for 2025 reflects its core philosophy of Listen, Care, Improve, prioritizing tools, liquidity, and user-centric initiatives that redefine the crypto landscape.

Strategic partnerships will further diversify Bybit's offerings. Collaborations with Ethena have introduced innovations like USDe, and upcoming products such as real-world asset (RWA)-backed instruments, including T-bills, will enrich Bybit Earn's portfolio. These initiatives align with Bybit's commitment to integrating traditional assets into crypto portfolios, enhancing both flexibility and reliability.

Bybit envisions a future deeply integrated with Web3 under the banner of The Future of Onchain Bybit: Your Gateway to Web3. This includes integrating on-chain asset management, advanced trading tools, and DeFi solutions into a seamless, all-in-one Web3 platform for all. Bybit also plans significant on-chain asset expansions and new wallet and infrastructure upgrades, while deepening integration with growing ecosystems like Atom, Ada, Babylon, Athena, Sei, Monad, Bera, and more.

