Anuja, Backed By Priyanka Chopra And Guneet Monga, Nominated For Oscars 2025 See Full List Of Nominees

2025 Nominees (Updating Live): Anuja, a backed by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra, has received a nomination for the Best Live Action Short Film category at the Oscars 2025. The Oscar 2025 nominations were announced on Thursday. Notably, Guneet Monga has earlier won an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers, at the 95th Academy Awards, in 2023.

The short film Anuja, nominated for the Best Live Action Short Film category at the Oscars 2025, was produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a non-profit organisation founded by Mira Nair's family to support street and working children.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anita Bhatia are the executive producers for the film.

The project also involved Shine Global, known for its Academy Award-winning films War/Dance (2007) and Inocente (2012), and Krushan Naik Films. Among its producers are Mindy Kaling and Oscar winner Guneet Monga Kapoor, who joined the team to further bolster the film's impact.

Netflix has announced that Anuja will soon be available on the platform.

Anuja, directed by Adam J Graves, narrates the story of two sisters struggling to find joy and opportunity in a world intent on their exploitation and exclusion. The short film centers on the nine-year-old title character, who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak.

Anuja stars Ananya Shanbhag, Sajda Pathan, and Nagesh Bhosle.

