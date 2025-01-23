CATHAY PACIFIC RELEASES TRAFFIC FIGURES FOR DECEMBER 2024

Cathay Pacific released its traffic figures for December 2024. In the full year of 2024, the Cathay Group achieved new post-pandemic highs for total and cargo carried. Cathay Pacific and HK Express carried a combined total of more than 28 million passengers, marking an increase of 30.7% year on year. Meanwhile, Cathay Cargo carried a total of 1.5 million tonnes of cargo in 2024, which was 11% higher than the whole of 2023.

Cathay Pacific carried a total of 2,248,950 passengers in December 2024, an increase of 26.4% compared with December 2023. The month's revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) increased 27.9% year on year. Passenger load factor increased by 3.6 percentage points to 84.8%, while available seat kilometres (ASKs) increased by 22.5% year on year.

The airline carried 143,564 tonnes of cargo in December 2024, an increase of 11.7% compared with December 2023. The month's cargo revenue tonne kilometres (RFTKs) increased 6.5% year on year. The cargo load factor increased by 0.6 percentage points to 61.4%, while available cargo tonne kilometres (AFTKs) increased by 5.5% year on year.

Travel

“In addition, our premium cabins experienced high demand leading up to the holiday season, reflecting a surge in business-related travel before the end of the year. December also saw the resumption of our seasonal service to Cairns, which operates three flights per week and has been well received by customers.

“Overall, in 2024, we continued to leverage our global network and the strategic advantages of the Hong Kong hub to attract more transit passengers, in particular those travelling between the Chinese Mainland and cities around the world.

Cargo

“For cargo, the healthy market momentum seen in previous months continued into December, resulting in the highest tonnage of any month in 2024.

“Demand for e-commerce shipments from Hong Kong and the rest of the Greater Bay Area remained robust during the year-end festive season. We also saw significant demand for perishables and seasonal produce from South West Pacific and the Americas to Hong Kong and other parts of Asia.

“Meanwhile, we observed an increase in tonnage of our Cathay Expert solution arising from the movement of machinery and engines, particularly from North Asia.

Outlook

“As a Group, we made incredible progress in 2024, having successfully completed our two-year rebuild journey and reaching 100% of our pre-pandemic flights from January 2025. Looking ahead, we remain firmly focused on further strengthening Hong Kong's status as a leading international aviation hub, adding more flights and destinations for both passengers and cargo customers.

“Just recently, Cathay Pacific announced the launch of direct flights between Hong Kong and Rome starting June this year. As a Group, we have already announced six new destinations so far for 2025 as we strive towards reaching 100 destinations worldwide this year.

“With the Lunar New Year approaching, we are seeing bookings accelerate as customers plan their holiday travel after the Christmas season. After the Lunar New Year peak, we expect leisure travel demand from Hong Kong to be quieter, with our flights carrying more transit passengers leveraging our strong global network.

“In terms of cargo, we anticipate demand to be softer during the first half of January before picking up again towards the Lunar New Year holiday.”

The full December figures and glossary are on the following pages.