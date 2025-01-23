12 Years After Launch, Sky News Arabia Embarks On A New Era With Cutting-Edge Studios And Fresh Programming

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Sky News Arabia, an IMI company, has announced a new chapter in its journey with the inauguration of its new newsroom and studios and the launch of a new programme grid.







Located in the IMI HQ building on Yas Island, the new headquarters features advanced broadcasting studios equipped with the latest AI-powered technologies, enhancing Sky News Arabia's position as one of the Arab world's most advanced media networks in employing modern technological solutions for content creation and storytelling. The has also launched a diverse grid that covers political and non-political content including lifestyle, sports, business, and entertainment.

This move comes 12 years after the launch of Sky News Arabia, marking its entry into a new era of media excellence and reinforcing its status as one of the most prominent and influential Arab news channels on the global stage. Part of IMI, a leading global media group headquartered in the UAE, the transition to the new studios underscores IMI's commitment to elevating its offerings and bringing the world closer through innovative, impactful storytelling that connects people, inspires communities, and drives meaningful global conversations.





Rani R. Raad, CEO of IMI and President and Operating Partner of Redbird IMI, said:“The relaunch of Sky News Arabia marks a proud moment for us at IMI. Over the past year, we have been working on elevating the way each of the media companies within our Network engage with audiences, to ensure we continue to deliver content that truly resonates. The relaunch of Sky News Arabia embodies our forward-thinking strategy to anticipate and exceed audience expectations by embracing cutting-edge technologies and delivering diverse, engaging programming that transcends borders, setting new benchmarks for excellence.”

Over the years, Sky News Arabia successfully built a broad and loyal audience through its exclusive coverage, professional news presentation, and compelling storytelling. Its ability to adapt to the latest developments in the digital media industry has further enabled the channel to meet the diverse and ever-changing needs of its viewers. Notable interviews with world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad have solidified its reputation as a leading, trusted voice in global news.

Nadim Koteich, General Manager of Sky News Arabia, said:“Since its launch, Sky News Arabia has been at the forefront of news in the Arab world, earning the trust of audiences through accurate, objective, and impactful coverage. Our commitment to delivering content that resonates with diverse age groups and adapts to the evolving needs of viewers has driven us to innovate continuously across all platforms. In an era of rapid change and information overload, we are committed to empowering our audience with the tools to navigate and discern credible news. By providing transparent, engaging, and diverse content across politics, economics, lifestyle, and technology, we ensure that Sky News Arabia remains a credible source of information that meets the dynamic needs of our viewers.”

A Fresh Line-Up of Political Programmes:

Sky News Arabia is set to launch a series of new programmes addressing political, economic, and social issues. Among the highlights is 'Studio One', hosted by Fadila Souissi, which takes a fresh perspective on political and societal topics and airs daily at 16:00 UAE time. Another key addition is the upcoming 'Emad Eldin Adib' programme, which will focus on Arab political affairs and is scheduled to launch soon.

The channel's commitment to daily analysis is underscored by programmes such as Ghurfet Al Akhbar (The Newsroom), airing nightly at 22:00 UAE time, providing in-depth political analysis and commentary; Al Dhahira (Noon), broadcast every day at 12:00 UAE time; and Al Tasi'aa (9 o'clock), a nightly political affairs programme at 21:00 UAE time.

Additionally, Aal Kharita (On the Map), presented by Nancy Tabet, will explore a variety of political and social topics, while Radar Al Akhbar (News Radar) will review and analyse significant global events.

Non-Political Programming:

Sky News Arabia has expanded its content to include lifestyle, business, and sports, by launching several programmes, including 'Al Sabah Show', a morning show that features segments on health, fashion, law, and celebrities. The show aims to provide audiences with comprehensive updates on current events. The programme will be hosted by Maha Abdullah, Ahmed Qassem, Hani Ziadeh, Christine Dagher, and Lubna Mansour. Furthermore, there will be twelve mini- segments addressing diverse facets of life, specifically tailored for digital channels and social media platforms to cater to the evolving demands of their audience.

For sports fans, 'Hajma Mortada' (Counterattack) with Mousa Al Bulooshi will provide detailed analysis of major football events. The 'Business with Lubna' programme, which earned over 220 million organic views last year, will also return. Other programmes include 'Minassat' (Platforms), which will highlight the latest in current trends, 'Lana with the Stars', showcasing celebrity news, 'Hadith Al Arab' with Suleiman Al Hatlan, the 'Tech In' programme presenting the latest technology news, and the 'Clinic' programme focusing on health.