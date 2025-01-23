Azercell Introduces AI Chat Bot For Ios Users
The AI-powered solution is now available to all
Azercell subscribers
Azercell's AI-powered "AI Chat Bot" service is now available for
iOS users. Designed to deliver the best customer experience, the
new solution offers 24/7 assistance to address subscriber inquiries
swiftly and effectively.
Key advantages of the "AI Chat Bot" service include:
Instant inquiry processing.
Reduced waiting times.
Accurate and efficient responses.
The latest app update also introduces a special section,
allowing users to submit feedback and suggestions to enhance the
app's functionality further. To access the new features customers,
need to update their app to the latest version.
It is worth mentioning that with the launch of the "AI Chat Bot"
for Android users in December 2024, Azercell became the first local
telecom company to introduce an AI-powered bot solution.
Update your Azercell app today and discover the transformative
power of artificial intelligence!
