Azercell Introduces AI Chat Bot For Ios Users

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The AI-powered solution is now available to all Azercell subscribers

Azercell's AI-powered "AI Chat Bot" service is now available for iOS users. Designed to deliver the best customer experience, the new solution offers 24/7 assistance to address subscriber inquiries swiftly and effectively.

Key advantages of the "AI Chat Bot" service include:



Instant inquiry processing.

Reduced waiting times. Accurate and efficient responses.

The latest app update also introduces a special section, allowing users to submit feedback and suggestions to enhance the app's functionality further. To access the new features customers, need to update their app to the latest version.

It is worth mentioning that with the launch of the "AI Chat Bot" for Android users in December 2024, Azercell became the first local telecom company to introduce an AI-powered bot solution. Update your Azercell app today and discover the transformative power of artificial intelligence! For more information: