Battles Raging For Villages Novyi Trud, Zelene In Pokrovsk Axis

Fierce fighting continues in the settlements of Novyi Trud and Zelene near Pokrovsk, with both currently remain in the so-called "gray zone".

That's according to Viktor Trehubov, the spokesman for the Khortytsia grouping of troops.

"According to the latest updates, there are battles going on there. We cannot talk about control over these villages right now, because these villages are small and the fighting has been going on there for quite a while," Trehubov said.

The villages of Novyi Trud and Zelene are entirely in the line of fire, which complicates the situation for both sides.

"We can only claim someone has control over them when one of the parties gains ground, sets up defensive fortifications and takes control of these positions. This has not happened yet," the spokesman explained.

He informed that the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, is now in the grouping's area of ​​responsibility, overseeing the war efforts in the Pokrovsk direction.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 115 clashes have been reported along the frontlines since day-start, most of them in the Pokrovsk axis, where the Defense Forces held back 62 Russian assaults.