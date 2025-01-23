Coinshares Strengthens U.S. Distribution Team With Key Strategic Hire As Digital Asset Market Enters New Era

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 23th January 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey-CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) , a global leading digital asset firm, with approximately $8 billion in AUM, today announced the appointment of Calvin Tintle as Sr. Manager, National Accounts & Distribution.

This strategic hire comes at a pivotal moment for the digital asset industry, as institutional adoption accelerates following the recent approval of spot ETFs in the U.S. and a shift in the regulatory landscape with the new administration that recognizes crypto as a strategic industry for U.S. innovation and economic leadership. The appointment reinforces CoinShares' commitment to expanding its presence in the United States, building on the momentum of its successful acquisition of CoinShares Valkyrie.

Mr. Tintle joins CoinShares with nearly two decades of experience in institutional sales and distribution strategies. During his tenure as Senior Manager for National Accounts at ProShares, he established and deepened relationships with major wealth management platforms while driving institutional adoption of innovative investment products. His appointment marks a significant step in CoinShares' U.S. growth strategy, which aims to replicate the company's European success in the world's largest investment market.

"I am thrilled to join CoinShares, a true pioneer in the digital asset investment space," Mr. Tintle said. "The company's track record of innovation and institutional approach in Europe is impressive, and I look forward to contributing to building similar success in the U.S. market, particularly as we see unprecedented opportunities in this evolving regulatory environment."

Frank Spiteri, Head of Asset Management at CoinShares, commented: "Calvin's appointment demonstrates our strong commitment to expanding our footprint in the United States. We view the U.S. market as a crucial growth lever for CoinShares, and by bringing Calvin on board, we are reinforcing our sales capabilities with the same measured, institutional approach that has proven successful in Europe. Our strategy focuses on developing cutting-edge crypto-adjacent products that leverage our deep digital asset expertise and research capabilities combined with our proven track record in active asset management and equity ETF operations. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to develop our product platform and distribution network in the U.S."

About CoinShares

CoinShares is a global leading investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

