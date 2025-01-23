Kejriwal Has Broken All Records Of Corruption, J.P. Nadda Tells Delhi Voters

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Highlighting 'Modi ki Guarantee', BJP National President J.P. Nadda on Thursday said the AAP in Delhi has broken all records of 'corruption, choosing the Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam over improvement in the education sector.

Addressing an election rally in Uttam Nagar in west Delhi, he said a party which came to power riding public anger against has indulged in graft by fooling and looting people with an innocent face and calling themselves 'kattar imandar' (most honest).

“On the one hand, Arvind Kejriwal is building his Sheesh Mahal with Rs 52 crore, on the other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving shelter to four crore people under PM Awas Yojana,” he said, assuring that all welfare schemes in Delhi continue under the new BJP government as per 'Modi ki guarantee'.

Women will get Rs 2,500 financial assistance once the BJP comes to power, unlike the lies that the AAP has spread in Punjab and Delhi on the financial assistance to women, he said.

He said the energy of voters in Uttam Nagar gives him confidence that they have decided to uproot the 'corrupt' AAP - which is known as 'AAP-da' (calamity for the city) - in the coming Assembly elections.

With an eye on voters in west Delhi's unauthorised colonies, J.P. Nadda said the AAP government deprived the poor of services by planning a Rs 65,000 crore scam in Mohalla Clinics in the name of fake lab tests.

"He does not undertake any small scam. He always aims for big ones, including Rs 2,800 crore in Delhi Jal Board, Rs 5,400 crore an ration cards, Rs 1,300 crore in classroom construction, Rs 4,500 crore in bus purchase and Rs 300 crore in fake medicines," J.P. Nadda said, indirectly referring to AAP national convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

J.P. Nadda accused the AAP government in Delhi of blocking welfare schemes introduced by PM Modi.

"PM Modi has given 300 new electric buses to the city so far and by December 2025 another 2,000 buses will be introduced,” he said, highlighting the infra push under the Central government, including the expansion of the Delhi Metro network from 190 km to 400 km and 135 new Metro stations in the last 10 years.

The BJP National President also highlighted the Rs 30,000 crore rapid rail project from Delhi to Meerut, Rs 8,000 crore expenditure on the Delhi-Meerut expressway, Rs 3,600 crore spent on urban extension road from Alipur to Mahipalpur, Rs 7,500 crore on Dwarka Expressway, Rs 920 crore on Pragati Maidan integrated transit corridor and Rs 11,000 crore on 135-km Eastern peripheral expressway from Kundli border to Palwal road.

"Ten years ago, when there were no Eastern and Western Expressway trucks not destined for Delhi, used to create jams and pollution in the city," he said, highlighting how the Central government has spent crores of rupees for Delhi's development.

Seeking votes for BJP candidate Pawan Sharma in Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency, he said the BJP will change the face of Delhi and take the city forward which has been pulled back in terms of development by Kejriwal.

Assuring clean water through taps, J.P. Nadda said that due to contaminated water supplied by the AAP government, 20,000 cases of jaundice and diarrhea were reported in the city in 2023-24.

He also promised that the new BJP government would introduce Rs 5 lakh health insurance for all Delhiites in its first Cabinet meeting.